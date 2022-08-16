Yowie Helps Kids Stay on Track at School and at Home With Downloadable Rewards Chart, Fun Activities and a Sweet Treat

NEW YORK, NY, Aug 16, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Every parent knows keeping kids in a routine is paramount to success at school and at home. Yowie, the surprise-inside chocolate, is thrilled to help parents and children around the world with its Yowie Reward Chart – a fun, easy way to track a child’s daily and weekly homework and chores and give them a delicious and educational treat at the end of the week! The downloadable chart can be found at YowieWorld.com.

Parents can feel good about this weekly smart treat reward because Yowie is more than just delicious all-natural chocolate. The surprise-inside chocolate treat is sustainably sourced, Rainforest Alliance Certified, and contains no GMOs, palm oil, gluten or nuts.

Each Yowie features an endangered animal collectible figurine and a bite-size leaflet to help kids learn about the animal.

The Rewards Chart can be used in the classroom as well! The interactive chart will hold students accountable to classroom responsibilities and the reward of a Yowie can transition seamlessly into lessons on endangered animals, wildlife habitats and environmental conservation!

“Nothing gets my kids more excited than on the nights when I bring home a Yowie. Having the rewards chart on the fridge has been such an exciting experience for the kids and they’re learning responsibility at the same time; I love it!” said dad and Yowie enthusiast Dan Bedford.

Plus, Yowie World has put together fun activities to help kids make the most of the Yowie surprise-inside reward. From making a display tower for their Yowie figurines out of Yowie capsules to making creative capsule creatures to tending a capsule garden – kids will be rewarded not only with a treat but also with manipulatives combining fine motor skills and playtime.

For more activities and games, visit www.yowieworld.com, find them on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on Yowie’s YouTube channel and on Pinterest.

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Our social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

