Electric Vehicle and Battery Innovators Pave the Future of the Industry at Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid vehicles, today announced Ford, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz are among the key companies set to discuss the future of the battery and E/HV industry at the Sept. 13-15 event.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo is returning to the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan, co-located with the Battery Show, North America’s largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, chock-full of industry leading suppliers and a sold-out show floor. Exhibiting E/HV companies signed on to network and connect with attendees include Curtis Instruments, Danfoss, Henkel, Hongfa, Marsilli, Mitsubishi Chemical America, Odawara Automation, Oetiker Limited, Omni Powertrain and more.

“This year’s expertly curated four-track conference will feature a speaker lineup set to address all the latest topics and trends impacting the business of the drive train and power system in electric and hybrid vehicles,” said Shamara Ray, Group Event Director, Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo. “As the EV industry booms, consumers are becoming increasingly interested in the future of electric and battery powered innovations. Our event is aimed to facilitate thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities with the industry’s leading decision makers.”

Ray continued, “We are officially less than a month out from the September show, mark this event on your calendar as a must-attend.”

Select sessions can be found below:

Optimizing EVs for a More Sustainable Future

Speaker: Charles Poon, Global Director of Electrified Systems Engineering, Ford Motor Company

Charles Poon is Ford’s Global Director for Electrified Systems Engineering, leading a diverse team of over 1,000 engineers located in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. His team is responsible for High Voltage Propulsion, Energy Storage, Power Conversion and Low Voltage Electrical Distribution systems with the goal of delivering world class electrified systems at best-in-class product development cycle times for all Ford’s global electrified platforms and vehicle lines.

Solid State Batteries for Automotive Applications

Speaker: Alvaro Masias, Cell Technology Research Supervisor, Ford

Discussion of existing and future automotive battery cell performance and requirements.

Solid State Batteries hold great promise as a next generation technology for automotive, but remain an unproven technology.

A review and comparison of Solid State Batteries with existing liquid Lithium Ion Batteries will be shown.

Technical Session: EV Battery Pack Design System Level Opportunities and Limitations for EV Batteries

Speaker: Tobias Glossmann, Principal Systems Engineer, Mercedes-Benz R&D North America

Mercedes-Benz is continuously monitoring and investigating new technologies to find solutions that may improve system-level performance and sustainability. New technologies that have great advantages oftentimes come with properties that may appear problematic for vehicle battery integration. To accelerate the discussion and progress in the industry we would like to discuss some technologies and their opportunities and limitations in future EV battery packs.

Outlining How GM’s Battery Technology will be Used Beyond Vehicles to Support an All-Electric Future

Speaker: Tim Grewe, General Director Electrification Strategy and Cell Engineering, General Motors

Timothy (Tim) Grewe is the leader of General Motors’ global battery cell and electrification strategy. His responsibilities include battery cell production and next-generation electrification strategies. Tim joined GM as the chief engineer for the Allison Hybrid City Bus. His teams have launched multiple generations of GM electric propulsion systems including the GMC Hummer EV and an upcoming electric crossover from Cadillac.

