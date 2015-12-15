Supply Wisdom Expands Executive Team to Fuel Company Momentum

Leader in Third-Party Risk Intelligence Announces Second Round of Team Growth this Quarter with New Executive Hires in Product, Talent, and Finance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply Wisdom, the leader in continuous risk intelligence and actions, announced today key executive hires within its product, talent, and finance teams. These additions follow Supply Wisdom’s July announcement of its go-to-market team expansion and coincide with a period of considerable growth in terms of revenue, customers, and headcount.

“We are very excited to be able to attract this amazing level of talent to the company,” said Atul Vashistha, CEO of Supply Wisdom. “Our recent inclusion in the Fast Company Workplace for Innovators list is a testament to the incredible work environment that we have created through investments in internal innovation and team member engagement. Talent like this is already engaging with our customers and accelerating the launch of next-generation risk management solutions and offerings.”

The new hires include:

Shaun Wong, Head of Product



Wong brings more than fifteen years of experience delivering world-class enterprise SaaS solutions and has spearheaded product management functions including product design, research and analysis, software development, product marketing, and business development. Previously, he worked with MetricStream, EY, and Intelex Technologies. Today, he brings Supply Wisdom’s vision and strategy to life through product planning and development throughout the entire product lifecycle, from gathering and prioritizing mark and customer requirements to defining product vision and more.

Wong brings more than fifteen years of experience delivering world-class enterprise SaaS solutions and has spearheaded product management functions including product design, research and analysis, software development, product marketing, and business development. Previously, he worked with MetricStream, EY, and Intelex Technologies. Today, he brings Supply Wisdom’s vision and strategy to life through product planning and development throughout the entire product lifecycle, from gathering and prioritizing mark and customer requirements to defining product vision and more. Jenna Wells, Head of Risk & Resilience



Wells brings over a decade of experience in Third Party Risk Management, intelligence analysis, and developing and managing holistic risk programs in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Supply Wisdom, she worked with Iron Mountain and Wellington Management Company. She was also a captain in the United States Marine Corps Signals Intelligence Office. At Supply Wisdom, Jenna will build out and run the Supply Wisdom Risk & Resilience Center of Excellence providing additional risk analysis and recommended actions to avoid disruptions.

Wells brings over a decade of experience in Third Party Risk Management, intelligence analysis, and developing and managing holistic risk programs in both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining Supply Wisdom, she worked with Iron Mountain and Wellington Management Company. She was also a captain in the United States Marine Corps Signals Intelligence Office. At Supply Wisdom, Jenna will build out and run the Supply Wisdom Risk & Resilience Center of Excellence providing additional risk analysis and recommended actions to avoid disruptions. Christine Williams, Head of Talent Experience



With over two decades of expertise in leadership and people-consultive services, Williams has successfully established high-performance cultures to support company growth at multiple global firms, including Green Dot Corporation, Grant Thornton LLP, and BCBSMI. Today, she leads the overall HR and Talent Experience at Supply Wisdom, contributing to a healthy company culture that supports professional growth, equal opportunity, and diversity.

With over two decades of expertise in leadership and people-consultive services, Williams has successfully established high-performance cultures to support company growth at multiple global firms, including Green Dot Corporation, Grant Thornton LLP, and BCBSMI. Today, she leads the overall HR and Talent Experience at Supply Wisdom, contributing to a healthy company culture that supports professional growth, equal opportunity, and diversity. Sean Cleary, Head of Finance



Cleary is a finance and operations leader with more than seven years of experience in early stage to mature VC-backed, PPE-backed, and public organizations such as AlphaPoint, Voray, and Noor Inc. He has created new finance and account processes, instituted cost-saving measures to align with company growth goals, and built analytics departments from the ground up. Today, he leads the accounting and finance department for Supply Wisdom.

Cleary is a finance and operations leader with more than seven years of experience in early stage to mature VC-backed, PPE-backed, and public organizations such as AlphaPoint, Voray, and Noor Inc. He has created new finance and account processes, instituted cost-saving measures to align with company growth goals, and built analytics departments from the ground up. Today, he leads the accounting and finance department for Supply Wisdom. Neal Binkley: VP, Alliances & Channel



Binkley has a comprehensive background in global sales and leadership across IT and technical solutions. He previously held roles with Ivanti, DXC Technology, and CA Technologies. At Supply Wisdom, Binkley leads Supply Wisdom’s alliance program and non-vertical sales forging strategic partnerships and alliances to further extend Supply Wisdom’s reach into various target markets.

Binkley has a comprehensive background in global sales and leadership across IT and technical solutions. He previously held roles with Ivanti, DXC Technology, and CA Technologies. At Supply Wisdom, Binkley leads Supply Wisdom’s alliance program and non-vertical sales forging strategic partnerships and alliances to further extend Supply Wisdom’s reach into various target markets. Kumar Chandramohan, Field CTO



An experienced entrepreneurial leader in healthcare information technology, Chandramohan brings expertise in technology management, strategic planning, managed service, and global sourcing. Prior to joining Supply Wisdom, he worked with McKesson, Epic Learning, and Selectica. For Supply Wisdom, he supports the sales and marketing teams by having a hands-on relationship with and being an advocate for Supply Wisdom’s customers.

An experienced entrepreneurial leader in healthcare information technology, Chandramohan brings expertise in technology management, strategic planning, managed service, and global sourcing. Prior to joining Supply Wisdom, he worked with McKesson, Epic Learning, and Selectica. For Supply Wisdom, he supports the sales and marketing teams by having a hands-on relationship with and being an advocate for Supply Wisdom’s customers. Alex Hollis, Field CTO



Hollis is an operational executor, transforming strategic vision into action with more than two decades of experience building highly skilled teams through strong analysis and communication. Previously, he worked with ServiceNow, SureCloud, and 2MC. At Supply Wisdom, he supports the sales and marketing teams by having a hands-on relationship with and being an advocate for Supply Wisdom’s customers.

To learn more about Supply Wisdom and its risk monitoring solution, please visit www.supplywisdom.com.

About Supply Wisdom

Supply Wisdom’s patented solution is transforming the way supply chain, procurement and third-party risk leaders manage risks and operational resilience. Supply Wisdom delivers continuous third-party and location risk intelligence and risk actions in real-time across the widest risk aperture to minimize the risks of disruption facing business, supply chains, and third parties. Supply Wisdom intelligence enables enterprises to prioritize, move faster, do more with fewer resources, and act proactively and confidently. ​

In 2020, Supply Wisdom was granted Patent No. 10,643,165B2 by the USPTO for its unique and innovative risk management solution. Awards received by Supply Wisdom include the 2021 Third-Party Risk Product of the Year from Risk.net, a 2021 Gold Globee® for Risk Management Solution Innovation from the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and the 2022 Third Party Risk Management Service Provider Innovator Award from the Third Party Risk Association. In 2022, Supply Wisdom made the Fast Company’s Fourth Annual List of Workplaces for Innovators in Enterprise Products & Services. Business Insurance named Supply Wisdom’s ESG solution as a 2022 Innovation Award Winner. Supply Wisdom clients now include Global 2000 firms in financial services, insurance, health care, life sciences, utilities, technology, and many other sectors.

For more information, visit www.supplywisdom.com and follow us on https://www.linkedin.com/company/supplywisdom.

Contacts

Tori Vichroski, Corporate Ink for Supply Wisdom, [email protected]