Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN), today announced that senior management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at the virtual Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET; and
  • A company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Webcast replays will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart (formerly AT-1501)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop potential treatments for persons requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, living with autoimmune disease, or living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
[email protected] 

 

 

