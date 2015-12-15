Timber Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Phase 2b CONTROL Study Results in Multiple Presentations at 31st EADV Congress

– Company announces positive clinical data of FDA-Designated Breakthrough Therapy TMB-001 demonstrating safety, efficacy and quality of life improvements in congenital ichthyosis patients will be presented in seven abstracts –

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that seven abstracts detailing positive clinical data from the completed Phase 2b CONTROL study of TMB-001 were accepted for e-poster presentation at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV) Congress, which will be held in Milan, Italy and virtually from September 7-10, 2022. TMB-001 is a topical isotretinoin formulation in development based on the Company’s patented IPEG™ delivery system for the treatment of moderate to severe forms of congenital ichthyosis (CI), a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders that lead to dry, thickened, and scaling skin. In May 2022, the FDA designated TMB-001 as a breakthrough therapy for the treatment of CI.

Details of the e-poster presentations at the 31st EADV Congress are as follows:

Poster Presentations

Title: Characteristics of patients with congenital ichthyosis achieving greater than 50% reduction in Visual Index for Ichthyosis Severity scaling score relative to baseline after topical isotretinoin formulation TMB-001: CONTROL study results

Presenting Author: Christopher G. Bunick, MD, PhD, Yale University School of Medicine

Poster Number: P1003

Title: Change in quality-of-life measurements after treatment with topical isotretinoin formulation (TMB-001) at 12 weeks in patients with congenital ichthyosis at baseline: Phase 2b CONTROL study results

Presenting Author: Leslie Castelo-Soccio, MD, PhD, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Poster Number: P1004

Title: Effect of topical isotretinoin formulation (TMB-001) concentration on incidence of local skin reactions in patients with congenital ichthyosis: Phase 2b CONTROL study results

Presenting Author: Joyce M. C. Teng, MD, PhD, School of Medicine, Stanford University

Poster Number: P1005

Title: Effect of topical isotretinoin (TMB-001) treatment on laboratory parameters in patients with congenital ichthyosis: CONTROL study results

Presenting Author: Alan M. Mendelsohn, MD, Timber Pharmaceuticals

Poster Number: P1006

Title: Efficacy and safety of topical isotretinoin (TMB-001) treatment in patients with X-linked recessive or autosomal recessive lamellar congenital ichthyosis: CONTROL study results

Presenting Author: Joyce M. C. Teng, MD, PhD, School of Medicine, Stanford University

Poster Number: P1007

Title: Efficacy of topical isotretinoin TMB-001 in children and adults with congenital ichthyosis: Phase 2b CONTROL study results

Presenting Author: Joyce M. C. Teng, MD, PhD, School of Medicine, Stanford University

Poster Number: P1008

Title: Congenital ichthyosis subtype analysis of primary efficacy of a novel topical isotretinoin formulation (TMB-001): Results from the Phase 2b CONTROL study in patients with recessive X-linked and autosomal recessive lamellar congenital ichthyosis

Presenting Author: Dédée F. Murrell, MA, BMBCh, FAAD, MD, FACD, School of Medicine, University of New South Wales

Poster Number: P1009

About Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases. The Company’s investigational therapies have proven mechanisms-of-action backed by decades of clinical experience and well-established CMC (chemistry, manufacturing, and control) and safety profiles. The Company is initially focused on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases including congenital ichthyosis (CI) and other sclerotic skin diseases. For more information, visit www.timberpharma.com .

