Elif Tutuk Joins AtScale as New VP of Product

Innovative Data and Analytics Leader to Further Strengthen Product Development

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced Elif Tutuk as the new VP of product.

In this role, Elif will lead AtScale’s global product team, spanning the Bay Area to Boston to Bulgaria, with responsibility for product management, product strategy, design and innovation. She brings extensive business intelligence and analytics expertise, having spent the last 12 years with Qlik. Her most recent role prior to AtScale was as Qlik’s vice president of innovation and design, overseeing a global team of user experience designers, product designers, and engineers. She holds patents in the areas of search and conversational analytics, data analysis, and data management. Prior to Qlik, Elif started her career as a developer and analyst.

“Elif brings incredible perspective to AtScale. Her experience in data and analytics, in building companies, and in managing world-class product organizations are great adds to our team,” said Christopher Lynch, executive chairman, and chief executive officer, AtScale. “Her expertise in bringing products to market and pursuing product-led growth strategies will be invaluable as we accelerate our rate of innovation and stay responsive to the rapidly evolving data and analytics market.”

Elif is a founding member of the Innovation Forum at Forum Ventures, a leading venture group investing in early-stage software as a service startups. In this role, she serves as an advisor and mentor to founders and executives. Elif also recently won the Women in Tech Outstanding Leadership award, in recognition of her outstanding leadership contributions to the cloud industry. She was also named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program, acknowledging her work leading the charge to blend AI into analytics to further the AI/human interaction with data while striving to eliminate bias.

“I’ve worked in business intelligence and analytics for the past 18 years and I’m thrilled to join AtScale, the category-defining leader for semantic layer technology,” said Elif Tutuk, new VP of product, AtScale. “The advent of powerful cloud data platforms, powerful data visualization tools, and pervasive AI/ML bring the potential to truly democratize insight creation. I see the semantic layer as the missing link that can truly connect organizations to their data assets.”

