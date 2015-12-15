Tellius to Showcase AI-Driven Decision Intelligence Platform at 2022 Gartner Data and Analytics Summit

Company will present on stage in joint customer speaking session focused on decision intelligence in the enterprise

Tellius also selected to participate in the “Show Floor Showdown” for Analytics and Business Intelligence platforms

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedanalytics—Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced its participation in the Gartner® Data and Analytics Summit, held August 22-24 in Orlando. The summit brings together leading technology companies to address the most significant challenges that data analytics and data science leaders face as they build the organizations of the future.

Tellius will be speaking at the event alongside customer Novartis in a session titled, “How Novartis Gains Superpowers with AI-Driven Decision Intelligence.” The joint presentation–which is on Monday, August 22 at 3:15 p.m. ET–will be led by Tellius Director of Product Marketing Chris Walker and Novartis Global Visual Analytics Lead Axel Goris. Audience members will learn how the multinational life sciences company has deployed Tellius decision intelligence to transform the analytics experience for their users and scale the adoption of advanced analytics in the company. Beyond the customer session, Tellius will also be moderating a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, August 24 at 11:15 a.m. ET regarding how data and analytics leaders can advance their self-service analytics initiatives with AI and machine learning.

Tellius is also one of six solutions providers that was selected to participate in the “Show Floor Showdown” for Analytics and Business Intelligence Vendors, taking place Tuesday, August 23 at 11:45 a.m. ET. During the Showdown, each vendor will have the opportunity to showcase the power of their platforms to prospective buyers and influencers through a scripted demo. Tellius will highlight how the company’s AI-driven decision intelligence platform delivers faster, granular insights into what is happening, why metrics change, and how to impact business outcomes. The company will also educate audiences on the ways Tellius decision intelligence differs from traditional analytics and business intelligence in three key areas:

AI-powered Guided Insights – Machine learning algorithms automatically surface important findings from vast and complex amounts of data such as anomalies, trends, and segmentation, saving countless hours of manual data analysis and providing insights to questions users did not know to ask

– Machine learning algorithms automatically surface important findings from vast and complex amounts of data such as anomalies, trends, and segmentation, saving countless hours of manual data analysis and providing insights to questions users did not know to ask Natural Language Search – Empowers new levels of self-service where anyone can ask questions using their voice or by typing in natural language into a Google-like search bar to get answers in plain language and visualize their data

– Empowers new levels of self-service where anyone can ask questions using their voice or by typing in natural language into a Google-like search bar to get answers in plain language and visualize their data Unified Analytics – Combines self-service data preparation, data exploration, automated discovery, and machine learning modeling in a modern architecture that scales to big data and is driven by APIs and embeddable into external applications

Earlier this year, Tellius was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms. [1] The company was also included as Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML). [2] Bridging gaps between analytics and AI is core to the Tellius mission of enabling insights-driven decisions for every organization.

“Decision intelligence is becoming a top strategic technology for organizations across the globe seeking to accelerate how they turn data into actions informed by insights,” said Ajay Khanna, Founder and CEO, Tellius. ” We look forward to discussing this trend at length at this year’s Gartner Data and Analytics Summit, while also getting the chance to show how customers are supercharging their analytics initiatives with the power of our platform.”

Live product demonstrations will be taking place at the Tellius booth #1224 throughout the Summit. To set up a 1:1 session with Tellius executives, click here.

[1] Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms”, March 22, 2022.



[2] Gartner, “Market Guide for Multipersona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms”, May 2, 2022.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics leaders to enable a data-and-analytics-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

While Gartner is hosting the Gartner Conference, Gartner is not in any way affiliated with Exhibiting Company or this promotion, the selection of winners or the distribution of prizes. Gartner disclaims all responsibility for any claims that may arise hereunder.

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company’s platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, follow Tellius on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.

