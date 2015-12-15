EMQ Joins the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), Enhancing Cloud-based IoT Connectivity Solutions for Global Clients

EMQ Technologies, a global provider of open-source IoT data infrastructure solutions, today announced that it had officially joined Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). Through OPN, EMQ will work together with Oracle to better pair their respective IoT solutions, explore joint use cases and dive deeper into specialized technical knowledge to build successful, cloud-based IoT connectivity services.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is a channel partner program that offers members access to partner-specific training, global industry expertise, go-to-market tools, valuable resources and support. These valuable benefits enable partners to accelerate their own transition to the cloud as well as drive superior customer experiences and business outcomes.

Since its start in 2017, EMQ has been on a mission to serve the future of human society through state-of-the-art open source IoT data infrastructure.

Over 20,000 enterprise workers use EMQ’s massively scalable cloud-native MQTT messaging platform, EMQX, which is the first open-source platform to provide scaling capability up to 100M connections per cluster. EMQ can deploy its mission-critical IoT infrastructure to major cloud providers such as Oracle Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and hybrid clouds, all in a secure and reliable manner.

From the world’s #1 database to enterprise cloud applications, Oracle has a long-standing reputation for technology innovation along with its cloud-first, customer-centric strategy that empowers organizations to address demanding business issues.

Oracle Cloud infrastructure platforms are consistently rated as industry-leading and innovative by customers, delivering a truly differentiated enterprise-level cloud platform with complete, full-stack offerings that offer unmatched reliability and performance.

EMQ’s commitment to IoT data connectivity, combined with the efficiency of Oracle Cloud infrastructure, will deliver a higher level of resilience, security, and scalability for critical IoT business processes.

“Becoming an OPN member is the starting point of a robust, long-term relationship with Oracle. EMQ will join forces with Oracle to introduce more co-created, seamless, cloud-based IoT solutions for our mutual customers, accelerating their cloud journey and digital transformation,” said Feng Lee, founder and CEO of EMQ. “We are looking forward to bringing our shared vision to uncharted heights.”

EMQ will enhance its offerings through the Oracle ecosystem and work closely with Oracle’s experts to validate their joint IoT connectivity solutions.

Discover EMQ’s powerful IoT connectivity solutions. Built to accelerate success in the IoT era.

About EMQ

EMQ is an innovative open-source software provider with strong roots in IoT data infrastructure, delivering the world’s leading cloud-native MQTT messaging, streaming database, and edge computing solutions.

Since 2017 EMQ has been developing a high-performance and massively scalable distributed MQTT messaging server – EMQX to accelerate the connectivity and integration of a wide spectrum of IoT applications and data across multiple platforms. So far, EMQX has been adopted by more than 20,000 global users from over 50 countries, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices worldwide.

EMQ’s robust and flexible edge-to-cloud IoT data solutions encompass a suite of technologies designed for IoT applications: reliability, security, availability, scalability, latency & throughput. This enables successful enterprise-grade IoT deployments with ease and scale.

As a global organization, EMQ located its R&D center in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 10+ offices throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

To learn more visit: http://www.emqx.com or follow @EMQTech on Twitter

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to the cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes.

The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products.

Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Source: RealWire