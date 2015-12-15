EyeC Launches Proofiler Version 4.2 And Introduces New RS Scanner System

Hamburg, August 8, 2022. EyeC, the worldwide expert for vision systems for print image inspection and sample inspection, presents Proofiler Version 4.2. The newest software version offers users of the EyeC Proofiler product line new features in Braille and code inspections, as well as numerous other modifications. The company also introduces the EyeC Proofiler 900 RS / 1050 RS system. As a premium segment product, EyeC’s new passage scanner expands its portfolio of innovative devices and services.

EyeC has released an update for the Proofiler Software. Version 4.2 expands the Braille inspection function, which includes the detection of Braille dots that are embossed too high. An improved algorithm delivers more precise and stable results. Also new is the code consistency inspection, in which all codes of the same type are checked for the same content. It works with all code types and on all ups. The sophisticated code quality check also ensures that incorrect code types are detected, even if the content and quality meet the requirements. The new ”45° Rotation Function” also enables heavily nested and twisted ups to be checked on a Step and Repeat basis.

Thanks to numerous further developments like in the PDF Report and in the Independent Reviewer Workflow, the Proofiler Version 4.2 now adapts even better to the individual needs of the respective user and ensures an optimal user experience.

The newest Proofiler version also supports the newly introduced EyeC Proofiler 900 RS / 1050 RS passage scanner. As an entry-level product in the premium segment, the RS system offers high-quality EyeC print image inspection at an attractive price-performance ratio. The qualitatively further improved and reliable passage scanner also requires very little space and therefore fits in narrow work environments. Popular options, such as 1D and 2D code reading, color distance measurement, or the Pharma Security Workflow, make the RS system the ideal scanner for the print image inspection of print sheets, package inserts, labels, and other large-format samples in the print shop or outgoing or incoming goods inspection.

If you are interested or have any questions about the key features of the new EyeC Proofiler version as well as the new Proofiler 900 RS / 1050 RS, please contact your local EyeC representative or EyeC directly at: [email protected].