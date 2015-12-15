Enabld Technologies has closed a $1.4 million seed funding round to power business communications

BRUSSELS & CHIȘINĂU, Moldova & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enabld Technologies, the CPaaS enablement company, announced today it has closed on a $1.4 million seed funding round from private investors in different regions. This round of financing will enable further development of the company’s growing network of versatile and cutting-edge communication platforms and solutions, along with new tools to support Communication Service Providers, Telcos, and Enterprises to fully integrate and tokenize their communication suite in the cloud.

The funding round was led among others by Wale Ajisebutu, Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Technologies.

“One differentiator between a good and great opportunity, in my experience, is when a founding team has worked together, engaged with a problem before, and executed a solution, and Enabld has!

The cloud communication space is an enormous new frontier forcing sudden changes for nearly every Communication and Telco companies and millions of users worldwide. As a telco and communication veteran and investor, I’m excited to back these founders in defining the future of communication. Enabld’s founding team brings close to 50 years combined of experience and tons of relevant insights and experience in execution.” said Wale.

The investment marks the company’s first significant milestone in recent months, after only its first year of existence.

“The future of communication is here,” said Enabld’s CRO Carlos Villanueva. “This investment is a strong commitment and show of confidence in our vision to change access to the CPaaS market for small and medium Communication Service Providers as well as large Telco and enterprises.”

Recently recognized as a player in the CPaaS enablement space in Rocco’s CPaaS market Intelligence report 2022, Enabld, has seen rapid growth and recognition among peers.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve proven product-market fit across a wide variety of markets including all sizes service providers and telcos across 3 different continents,” said Enabld’s CEO Calin Calancea.

“Now it’s time to put our foot on the gas pedal. This investment validates our mission and is essential for the next stage of our growth.”

About Enabld

Enabld Technologies was founded in 2021 by seasoned executives with experience in international telecommunication and enterprise SaaS solutions. With headquarters in the USA and operations in Moldova and Belgium, their technology offering in the AI communication and tokenization space has been adopted by many customers worldwide.

www.enabld.tech

Contacts

Media Contact: Carlos Villanueva ([email protected] ) +32 470218293