Anomali Appoints Cyber Security Expert Steve Benton as Vice President and General Manager to Expand Growth of Anomali Intelligence-Driven Solutions

LONDON & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Steve Benton has been appointed to the position of Vice President of Anomali Threat Research (ATR) and General Manager of the Anomali Belfast, Ireland Office. Benton, an experienced cyber security expert has a history of strategic advisory, intelligence sharing and coordinated response across MD, CxO, and board audiences. Benton joins Anomali during a time of rapid global expansion, to deliver guidance to global organizations on investment, strategy and making security a business enabler to rapidly address the evolving global threats of today and in the future.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience to Anomali – both in cybersecurity and in building and contributing to the wider security community. His experience and expertise spanning cyber security advisory, thought leadership, strategic development and execution will be a tremendous asset to our customers, partners, and investors,” said Mark Alba, CPO. “Steve’s extensive experience and expertise has been instrumental in helping guide global organizations on what is required to operate successfully in an ever-increasing and complex threat environment. We are very excited about Steve playing a pivotal role in how Anomali solutions can further help customers to thrive, grow and face security challenges with confidence.”

Benton has more than three decades of experience working with customers to solve their most difficult security challenges. Most recently, Benton was Deputy CISO and latterly CSO for BT where he was accountable for physical and cyber security across investment, posture, and response globally. While at BT, he built and led the Protect BT Services and Operations organization spanning intelligence, offensive security, cyber security operations, physical security operations, strategy, investigations, and incidents. In addition, he innovated proactive threat hunting and wide-ranging intelligence operations to anticipate threats, track threat actors, and their methods. An industry security expert, Benton is a contributing member of the Cyber Defenders Council, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Information Security and a regular speaker and influencer to the i4 C level community.

“I am excited to join Anomali, the leader of threat-intelligence driven solutions, and contribute to the mission of helping organizations efficiently and effectively stop breaches and advanced adversaries,” said Benton. “As a previous customer, I leveraged the Anomali portfolio at the heart of my drive to improve security posture and disrupt threat actor activities at pace, whilst driving the democratisation of threat intelligence across the business. To know yourself and your adversaries through high fidelity, actionable intelligence, that constantly informs your decisions and guides a dynamic security posture, is the new battleground. And I look forward to bringing my frontline operational and strategic experience to Anomali customers and partners. With cyberattacks on the rise, ever more complex and multidimensional, organizations require an integrated XDR solution to tell them who they are up against, why, when they are being attacked, and how to accelerate their multifaceted response. The Anomali Platform greatly enhances an organization’s ability to address newly detected attacks, cresting threats and subsequent future attacks. Put simply, confidence in the face of uncertainty.”

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management (the “X”) and refined by artificial intelligence, The Anomali Platform, an XDR solution, delivers unique proprietary capabilities that correlate the largest repository of global intelligence with telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions. This combination empowers security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, achieve resiliency, and ultimately stop attackers and breaches. Our SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks through native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses and large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, service providers, and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world’s critical infrastructure, businesses, and people. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst, and IVP, back Anomali.

