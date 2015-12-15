Energous and Flagship Announce First Retail Deployment of Wirelessly Powered Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags Energized by WattUp PowerBridges

Program at major Australian retail store is energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) – a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks – and Flagship – a technology company empowering retailers to make better, faster and more informed decisions for their business and customers – today announced the first retail deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags energized by WattUp PowerBridges has been deployed at a major retail store in Sydney. All tags in the deployment are energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.





Bridging the insights gap for retailers from online to physical stores, Flagship is helping retailers build the next-gen brick and mortar store. Flagship’s unique technology automatically tracks the movement of items in a store, fitting room, or warehouse, helping retailers understand in-store consumer behavior and garner indispensable and actionable insights such as:

Instant and Automatic Inventory Counts: Of stores, storerooms and warehouse allowing staff to focus their time on the customer experience.

Loss prevention insights: Keep track of inventory and reduce theft and shrinkage.

Fitting room sessions: Better understand what items customers are trying on, what sizes and what they ultimately purchase.

Replenishment requirements: Get an accurate end of day stock count for each store indicating which items need to be replenished from the stockroom.

Actionable Merchandising Insights: Know how customers are engaging with products for ultimate floor merchandising, including items tried on, items tried on together and highest converting items.

“This is our first deployment of a wireless power network for RF-tags, and we are extremely excited about the results that Flagship has achieved using thousands of Wiliot IoT Pixel tags energized by our WattUp PowerBridges,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “This successful deployment can be replicated not only for other retail applications but also for industrial IoT, medical, smart home, and smart office applications. With our focus on these markets, Energous is well-positioned to help wirelessly power today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations.”

Wiliot IoT Pixels are low-cost, active Bluetooth tags that can be attached to nearly anything, with sensors that can monitor light, humidity, proximity, and temperature, among other inputs. In the deployment program, multiple IoT Pixels are simultaneously energized by Energous’ WattUp PowerBridges, enabling them to transfer data that is bridged through the Energous transmitter which intelligently filters and relays the tag data to the Wiliot Cloud.

The Australian retail store deployment is a pilot program that includes thousands of Wiliot tags and is deployed by Flagship, a retail technology company that gives physical stores the ability to track their products in real-time while unlocking detailed customer browsing insights. The Wiliot tags in Flagship’s retail deployment are capturing important information such as stock integrity (in-store inventory, location) as well as which sizes are being tried on and purchased.

“Though physical stores today face myriad challenges to their business, they feature an unrivalled ability to capture real-time stock and purchasing data that delivers incredible insights,” said Simon Molnar, founder & CEO of Flagship. “However, if the IoT devices responsible for capturing that data lose power or are otherwise unreliable, so too is that data. We’re thrilled at the progress of the joint pilot program with Energous to provide reliable over-the-air wireless power to thousands of in-store Wiliot IoT Pixel tags and look forward to continuing the partnership.”

“The work that Flagship have done using Energous and Wiliot technology is very significant,” said Nir Drabkin, the Sales and Solution Manager at Wiliot in Australia. “For one, it’s a demonstration of Wiliot’s partner ecosystem in action, scaling the deployment of our ‘Massive IoT’ technology around the world. It is also a wonderful proof point of a revolution in the retail experience, harnessing the power of the cloud to link the digital to the physical in real-time. Continuous real-time inventory enables much more efficient retail operations and a customer experience that makes brick and mortar shopping worth leaving the couch for.”

Capable of powering multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous send power to, and can act as, a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels, trackers, IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters create a WattUp Wireless Power Network capable of covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. The WattUp Wireless Power Network provides consistent levels of power for IoT devices, while eliminating the costly need to manage and replace batteries or rely on restrictive wires and cables. This innovation ushers in a new reality of mobile, waterproof, smaller, maintenance-free and easier-to-implement devices.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

About Flagship

Flagship is a retail technology company bridging the insights gap for retailers from online to physical stores. By creating the smart stores of tomorrow Flagship is helping bring brick-and-mortar retailers into the digital world.

Flagship’s unique technology automatically tracks the movement of items in a store, fitting room or warehouse. Pairing this technology with our unique insights, unlocks eCommerce-like features so that retailers can better understand their customers’ shopping behaviors to increase full price sell through, personalize customer in-store recommendations and improve retail efficiencies.

