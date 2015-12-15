Energous and e-peas Announce New Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit Supporting IoT Industrial, Retail and Medical Applications

Energous to offer training of new evaluation kit – which includes e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter – at SIDO Lyon on Sept 15

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and e-peas, a global leader in ultra-low power solutions for energy harvesting today announced the launch of a new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit featuring two e-peas evaluation boards and Energous’ FCC-certified 1W WattUp PowerBridge. Energous will demonstrate and hold training on the new evaluation kit at SIDO Lyon, the largest European showroom dedicated to IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology, on September 15, 2022, in Lyon, France.





Developed for energy harvesting applications for smart buildings/smart homes, industrial IoT medical and asset trackers for retail and warehouses, Energous’ new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit includes the company’s 1W WattUp PowerBridge transmitter, delivering an over-the-air solution that enables device manufacturers to implement wireless power and energy harvesting across a range of connected devices. The kit also includes two evaluation boards from e-peas: the AEM30940 RF Evaluation Board and the EP112 Energy Harvesting Optimized Antenna Evaluation Board.

“The fast-growing IoT ecosystem includes a wide range of sensors, tags, trackers and other devices that require reliable and consistent power to deliver on their tremendous value,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Our new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit demonstrates the ability to harvest RF-based energy being transmitted by our WattUp PowerBridges and provides IoT device manufacturers with a platform for accelerated product development.”

“The combination of Energous and e-peas technology, brings a complete solution from transmitter to receiver enabling developers to power IoT edge devices and remove battery maintenance drawbacks for the target markets,” said Christian Ferrier CMO of e-peas.

SIDO Lyon is a two-day event held from September 14-15, 2022, at the Cité Internationale in Lyon, France dedicated to the convergence of IoT, AI, XR and robotics technology for strategic decision-makers and operational professionals.

Energous’ new Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit will be available during the show for a unit cost of $599. Energous will hold a special training event on the Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit on Thursday, September 15th from 1-3pm CEST at room Rhone 3A. Cost for the training is $999 and includes the Wireless Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit.

To reserve your training and Energy Harvesting Evaluation Kit at SIDO Lyon, please contact: [email protected]

e-peas and Energous experts will be available to meet, show live demos and capabilities and answer live any of your questions at e-peas/Energous booth (W314) during the SIDO event.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology is the only solution that supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

About e-peas

e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company’s products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers and sensor solutions. www.e-peas.com

