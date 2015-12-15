Energy Transfer and Enable 2021 Schedule K-3s Now Available

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced that its 2021 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. In addition, Energy Transfer LP announced that the 2021 Schedule K-3 for Enable Midstream Partners, LP, who merged with ET on December 2, 2021, is also available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.energytransfer.com in the investor relations section of the website.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

Energy Transfer Common Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2021 Schedule K-3 via email, Energy Transfer unitholders owning Energy Transfer Common Units in 2021 may also call Tax Package Support toll free at 800-617-7736.

Energy Transfer Preferred Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2021 Schedule K-3 via email, Energy Transfer unitholders owning Energy Transfer Preferred Units (ETO Series A through G and ET Series A through H) in 2021 may also call Tax Package Support toll free at 833-608-3511.

Enable Common Unitholders

To receive an electronic copy of your 2021 Schedule K-3 via email, Enable unitholders owning Enable Common Units in 2021 (prior to its merger with Energy Transfer on December 2, 2021), may also call Tax Package Support toll free at 833-608-3516.

Energy Transfer is not planning to mail copies of the 2021 Schedule K-3 to investors of Energy Transfer nor to investors of Enable Midstream Partners, LP.

For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).

