Enzo Biochem Appoints Matthew Kupferberg as General Counsel

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today announced the addition of Matthew Kupferberg as the Company’s in-house General Counsel.

Mr. Hamid Erfanian, Chief Executive Officer of Enzo, stated, “We are excited to add someone of Matthew’s caliber to our executive team. After a thorough search, he brings the expertise and proven success in managing the full range of legal business issues that represent an ideal fit for Enzo as we continue to execute on our strategic “focused growth” strategy. With this addition, we are continuing to bring new levels of experience and insight to our executive and mid-level management teams as we work toward our goal of significantly expanding our portfolio of innovative product and service offerings in biotechnology and diagnostics.”

Mr. Kupferberg brings a plethora of experiences including leading transactional and legal activities for health and wellness companies and providing counsel regarding corporate governance issues. He has worked with payors, PBMs, providers and medical device manufacturers, assisting multi-billion-dollar corporations to negotiate and structure complex health care arrangements. Furthermore, he has led day-to-day strategic legal counsel and provided guidance on a range of compliance and regulatory matters.

Mr. Erfanian added, “Enzo remains actively engaged in a search to augment our executive team. This newly formed position dovetails with the Enzo executive team’s strategic initiatives including accelerating the path to regulatory review for our molecular platforms while delivering on the Company’s cost savings initiatives.”

New Executive Management Biography

Matthew Kupferberg was most recently General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Privacy Officer of Digital Medical Technologies, LLC (dba AdhereTech), a medication adherence technology company. His previous experience includes Health Delegates, LLC, RxEDO, Inc. and DaVita, Inc. At DaVita, he was Assistant General Counsel to DaVita Rx, DaVita’s pharmacy subsidiary. He also served as Assistant General Counsel at Humana, Inc., a managed health care company that markets and administers health insurance. Earlier in his career Mr. Kupferberg worked at the law firms ArentFox Schiff LLP and McDermott, Will & Emery. He received his B.A. from Binghamton University (Phi Beta Kappa) and his J.D. from Boston College Law School. Mr. Kupferberg is licensed in the States of New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

For more information, please visit www.Enzo.com or follow Enzo Biochem on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release may be considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this release.

