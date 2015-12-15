Neoleukin Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced that Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. Eastern.

The webcast presentation can be accessed from the investors section of the Neoleukin website at http://investor.neoleukin.com/events. An archived replay will also be available on the company website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Contacts:

Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
[email protected]

Investors
Solebury Trout
Alexandra Roy
617-221-9197
[email protected]

