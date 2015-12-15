ERTC 2022 SMB Qualifications & Rebate Calculation Report Launched By Scott Hall

The Employee Retention Tax Credit is examined in two new reports launched by Scott Hall, explaining what it is, and how employers can calculate their rebates.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2022) – Scott Hall has launched a new report detailing the latest amendments introduced to the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The latest report is part of the company’s educational campaign highlighting the important updates to the eligibility requirements for the program, which was initiated in 2020, and examining the impact of these changes on employers.

The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC)

More information about recent changes can be found in the full report, at https://scotthall.co/what-is-ertc-tax-credit

The new eligibility requirements explained in the latest report allow organizations with up to 500 full-time employees to apply for tax rebates, as well as non-profit organizations, startups, and new businesses founded during the pandemic. The author also clarifies how companies that have already enrolled in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) may now be eligible for ERTC refunds.

When the ERTC was first introduced, employers who received PPP loans were ineligible for rebates, but the report highlights how that changed with the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act. Unlike the PPP, the ERTC provides rebates that are not a loan, never need repayment, and have no restrictions on how the funds can be spent.

Employers can find the qualification requirements for the ERTC program in the new report, as well as links to a no-cost, no-obligation eligibility assessment. The assessment uses 10 simple questions to help business owners determine if they qualify for rebates under the most recent guidelines, without requiring any proprietary business information.

A second new report launched by Scott Hall explains how employers can properly calculate their ERTC rebates, and what factors need to be included. The report explores how the maximum allowable rebates have changed since the program started, and how employers may claim up to $26,000 per W-2 employee in rebates.

The second new report covers which documents are required to complete a rebate application, and includes a link to a “done-for-you” application service provided by a team of ERTC accounting specialists. The author also discusses the deadline for ERTC claims and the updated cut-off date for eligible wages.

An excerpt from the report reads, “It’s not unusual for business owners to be unsure of whether they qualify for the Employee Retention Tax Credit. With all the changes, many businesses don’t know the ERTC benefits. It’s reported that 47% of businesses might take advantage of the tax credit.”

More information about calculating ERTC rebates and eligibility can be found at https://scotthall.co/how-to-calculate-ertc-correctly

