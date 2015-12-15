ERTC Eligibility For SMBs: Public Education Campaign Launched by ScottHall.co

ScottHall.co has launched a new public education campaign on eligibility requirements for the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC).

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 1, 2022) – ScottHall.co has launched a new education campaign on the ERTC program for small business owners to bring their attention to the current eligibility requirements for the pandemic relief mechanism. With the latest drive, the company wants to help more organizations take advantage of the funds still available under the program, which was originally started in 2020 and has gone through several amendments since then.

Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC)

More information can be found at https://scotthall.co/employee-retention-credit-what-you-need-to-know

ScottHall.co’s latest effort will help small businesses and non-profits through the process of claiming their ERTC rebates, which can be complex and difficult to navigate without CPA assistance.

As part of the new drive, ScottHall.co explains that when the ERTC was first launched, employers were able to claim up to $5,000 per employee in tax credits, but after several amendments, that amount has increased to a maximum of $26,000 per employee. The latest amendments have also made the program available to small and medium-sized businesses with up to 500 full-time employees, non-profit organizations, startups, and new businesses.

ScottHall.co explains that to qualify the business must have either suffered losses because of the pandemic, or temporary closures due to government orders such as a lockdown.

To assist employers with their ERTC claims, the company also provides a no-obligation eligibility assessment. The new 60-second assessment can determine if an employer is eligible for rebates, and includes a consultation with ERTC experts. ScottHall.co explains how claims are calculated based on wages, the number of eligible employees, and several other factors. The campaign also addresses common misconceptions about the ERTC, specifically surrounding the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

“The Consolidated Appropriations Act added businesses that took out a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program to the list of companies that qualify,” said Scott Hall. “This included companies that took part in the first round of PPP but were not entitled to collect the tax credit,” he added.

ScottHall.co further explains how the ERTC differs from other pandemic relief programs – offering a one-time payout that is not a loan, and has no restrictions on how the funds can be spent.

The company’s new public education drive, which includes an eligibility assessment, can help small business owners get pre-qualified for a rebate by ERTC specialists. ScottHall.co offers a secure platform where employers can upload their raw payroll data, PPP loan documents, and 941 returns, to have their maximum allowable rebate calculated.

