Eton Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

DEER PARK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eton Pharmaceuticals (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference as follows:    

Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Time: 1:30PM ET
Webcast:  Click Here

The webcast will be accessible via the Company’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/ the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

Eton will be participating in 1×1 meetings, which can be requested via H.C. Wainwright.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently commercializes ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid tablets and has two additional rare disease products under development, dehydrated alcohol injection and the ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. In addition, the Company is entitled to receive milestone payments or royalties on seven different products.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Stories

GT Biopharma Affirms Manufacturing Timeline For Lead Investigational Asset GTB-3650

Adagene Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Provides Corporate Updates

Syneos Health to Present at the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

IN8bio to Present at September Investor and Scientific Conferences

Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Lyell Immunopharma to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

You may have missed

GT Biopharma Affirms Manufacturing Timeline For Lead Investigational Asset GTB-3650

Adagene Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Provides Corporate Updates

Syneos Health to Present at the 2022 Baird Global Healthcare Conference

IN8bio to Present at September Investor and Scientific Conferences

Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

error: Content is protected !!