Executive War College Presents Lab Management Essentials to Effectively Cut Costs, Improve Staff Hiring and Retention, and Generate More Revenue

Lab Management Essentials to Effectively Cut Costs, Improve Staff Hiring and Retention, and Generate More Revenue will be held October 20-21 in Chicago and November 10-11 in Miami. Here, leaders from forward-acting labs will help attendees gain important insights into effective cost-cutting, what’s working and what’s not in lab staff recruitment, and new opportunities to generate more revenue from your existing lab test volumes.

The day and a half of concentrated learning will be focused in three critical areas:

Savvy lab cost-cutting: Participants will learn how successful organizations are deploying strategies and techniques to reduce expenses, including Lean Six Sigma for continuous improvement, strategies to negotiate lower prices with lab suppliers and ways to standardize and consolidate to effectively scale.

Navigating the highly competitive job market: Innovative lab leaders will share methods that get staffing back to authorized levels. Attendees will understand the current level of salaries, benefits, and recruiting bonuses in today's lab employment market.

Generating profitable sources of new revenue: Experts will demonstrate proven ways to deliver more value with your lab's testing services, expand market share, win new physicians as clients, and work with payers.

These comprehensive workshops will be run by facilitators in a small setting that allows for personalized participation. Attendees should be prepared to jump into real-world case studies and brainstorm solutions with peers. They will walk away with practical ideas that they can implement immediately upon returning to their labs.

For more information on this new program, click here.

About The Dark Report

Established in 1995, The Dark Report is the leading source of exclusive business intelligence for laboratory CEOs, COOs, CFOs, Pathologists, and Senior industry executives. It is widely read by leaders in laboratory medicine and diagnostics. The Dark Report produces Dark Daily, as well as the renowned Executive War College on Laboratory and Pathology Management every spring.

