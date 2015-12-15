KBRA Releases Research – July Retail Sales Flat as Cheaper Gas Eases Inflationary Pressure

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases researching examining July 2022 retail sales. This month’s commentary examines flat month-over-month retail sale growth, declining gas prices, and the relative resilience of retail spending as rapid inflation and tightening monetary policy pressure households.

Click here to view the report.

