Experience the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology with Rogers Ignite Internet

New Wi-Fi modem – Rogers most powerful Wi-Fi device to date – features Wi-Fi 6E technology – delivering enhanced capabilities for an unbeatable broadband experience – a first for a major Canadian provider

Ignite Internet with 8 Gigabits per second (Gbps) symmetrical speeds – Canada’s absolute fastest speeds – is now available for pre-order

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers today announced that it is the first major provider in Canada to launch a new Wi-Fi modem with Wi-Fi 6E – the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology. Building on the newest generation of Wi-Fi technology, Wi-Fi 6E enables multi-Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, ultra-low lag times, and increased capacity for more connections than ever before. Select customers in areas across Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland can now take advantage of the new Wi-Fi modem for the best in-home Wi-Fi experience that will revolutionize how they game, stream and connect, now and in the future.

“As part of Our Commitment to Canadians to deliver network reliability and exceptional services, we are investing in cutting-edge technologies to ensure we are providing the best online experience,” said Robert Dépatie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Home & Business, Rogers Communications. “Pushing the boundaries of what is possible is core to Rogers innovation and with the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E along with our premium Ignite Internet with 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds, customers will have access to the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology available – the first of any major provider in Canada – and Canada’s fastest Internet speeds.”

Customer benefits Wi-Fi 6E offers with compatible devices:

Most Advanced Wi-Fi Ever: Wi-Fi 6E is the fastest Wi-Fi available with more than double the bandwidth of the previous generation and can connect more than 100 devices at the same time

Building on its commitment to deliver the fastest Internet speeds of any major provider in Canada, Rogers premium Ignite Internet with 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds is now available for pre-order. This fibre-powered internet service with game-changing speeds will enable an extreme performance to fuel championship gaming, endless entertainment, transform virtual and augmented reality and future-proof the connected home. With bandwidth to spare, the only limitation is the imagination.

Rogers is on a journey to earn back customer trust and it starts with five commitments to them, and all Canadians. Learn more about Our Commitments and how Rogers will deliver on them at Rogers.com/OurCommitment.

To be one of the first to experience the world’s most powerful Wi-Fi technology and Canada’s fastest internet speeds, visit Rogers.com/internet to learn more.

Rogers is a leading Canadian technology and media company that provides world-class communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses on our award-winning networks. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Today, we are dedicated to providing industry-leading wireless, cable, sports, and media to millions of customers across Canada. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: www.rogers.com or http://investors.rogers.com.

