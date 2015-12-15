BlueJeans by Verizon Named Leader in Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing

What you need to know:

BlueJeans named “Leader” for third year in a row in intelligent video conferencing by Aragon Research

Accolades for enhanced functionality and new offerings, including BlueJeans Telehealth, dual approach toward Meetings and Events

Recognition for quality of service, reliability, and interoperability

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business today announced that BlueJeans by Verizon has been named a Leader by Aragon Research in the Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing for the third year in a row. Recognized for the platform’s quality of service, enhanced offerings, and wide range of solutions—including BlueJeans Telehealth, BlueJeans Meetings, and BlueJeans Rooms as a Service—BlueJeans received high marks in the report for delivering collaborative and interoperable functionality across six key use cases.

“The videoconferencing market is shifting to intelligent video platforms. Sound management, voice analytics, auto transcription, and meeting notes are quickly becoming standard features. BlueJeans by Verizon continues to lead in this category and win over enterprises with its dual approach for both meetings and events, as well as its BlueJeans Telehealth offering for healthcare providers,” said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst of Aragon Research.

“There is no doubt that since becoming part of Verizon, demand has increased for BlueJeans. Aragon recognized that part of the demand comes from the quality of the BlueJeans platform and video, along with the reliability of the network,” said Chris Lewter, VP and General Manager, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Video conferencing has emerged as the single most important part of a communications and collaboration technology stack. It is now a de facto standard for the way to conduct more immersive and inclusive meetings in today’s new hybrid workplace, and BlueJeans is leading in this new world.”

The Aragon Research Globe graphically depicts a detailed evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined several major providers in the video conferencing market based on its three dimensions of analysis: strategy, performance, and reach. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies. Last year, BlueJeans by Verizon was also named a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing.

Read the full 2022 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing report.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021.

