GoldSpot to Begin Trading as EarthLabs Inc. on September 2, 2022

EarthLabs unites the Company’s portfolio of assets and companies under its mission to deliver cutting-edge mineral exploration technologies across global markets.

Operating structure allows for increased management scale, focus and transparency on the Company’s consolidated businesses.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2022) – GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (“GoldSpot” or the “Company”), a leading technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its change of name to EarthLabs Inc. (“EarthLabs”) and expects its shares will commence trading under the new name on market opening on September 2, 2022.

EarthLabs will represent a collection of industry-leading earth modelling, data management and specialized financial products that help both mining companies and investors make better decisions.

“EarthLabs unites the Company’s portfolio under our mission to enable future resource exploration and development by breaking down barriers along the entire value chain,” said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President. “Through EarthLabs, we will continue to pursue opportunities within our vision of creating a more economical, collaborative and sustainable exploration sector driven by innovation and technology.”

Upon the change of name EarthLab’s obtained a new CUSIP Number of 27034B108 and a new ISIN Number of CA27034B1085. The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same trading symbol (TSXV: SPOT) and the OTCQX under the symbol (OTCQX: SPOFF). The Company’s website will be hosted at www.earthlabs.com.

Certificates representing common shares of GoldSpot will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact investor relations or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

