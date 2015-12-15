Featurespace and Vital4 Partner to Provide Enhanced Watchlist Screening

Partnership integrates Vital4 data in ARIC ™ Risk Hub

™ Industry gets enhanced AI driven data and analysis

Supports AML and sanctions compliance

CAMBRIDGE, England & ATLANTA, Singapore–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Featurespace and Vital4 have signed a global partnership to provide the financial services industry with AI driven Watchlist, PEPs, Sanctions and Adverse Media screening through Featurespace’s award winning ARIC Risk Hub. With this partnership, ARIC Risk Hub for AML is a one stop, end-to-end financial crime prevention solution for the customer.

Through a single API, ARIC Risk Hub for AML will leverage the watchlist data collected and curated by Vital4 to enhance the performance of Featurespace’s self learning models, ultimately improving accuracy and reducing false positives in flagged entities and transactions. Vital4’s automated AML/ KYC data tools analyze more than 6,000 global watchlists to help identify subjects involved in sanctions, terrorism, or corruption.

“Given the complementary technologies of Featurespace and Vital4, the industry now has access to behavioral analytics coupled with sentiment analysis to truly identify the financial criminals in real time.” Said Dave Excell, Featurespace Founder.

Vital4’s AI driven system examines 13 important criteria to provide the highest levels of name-matching, removing the ambiguity of legacy systems that rely on fuzzy name matching that can miss critical data points.

“As financial crime becomes increasingly complex to combat, crossing borders and moving in real-time, AML professionals need a complete risk hub to effectively monitor and report suspicious transactions and remain compliant.” Said Amy Barbieri, Co-Founder and President of Vital4. “The risk of non-compliance has huge reputational impact, making the business case clear for technologies that improve the accuracy for anti-financial crime efforts”.

Featurespace and Vital4 are two Atlanta based AI driven technology companies led by industry leading women. The two companies are unified around a shared commitment to enable banks and financial instutions with the best technology to fight financial crime and make the world a safer place to transact.

Primary industry benefits:

AI Driven Watchlist Screening:

Machine learning to manage increasing volume and variety of transactions and entities to screen and monitor

Monitoring over 6,300 Watchlists and Global Sanctions in 200+ countries and regions

Propriety entity and name matching to provide more accurate search results and reduce false positives

Proprietary 13-point name matching algorithm – better than traditional fuzzy name matching logic

Natural Language Processing and Sentiment Analysis to truly identify Adverse Media articles AI-powered tagging of individuals or businesses in articles

Watchlists updated real-time

Risk-based call-out depending on business rule logic, analytics output

Customer Screening

Screening at onboarding, change of details and ongoing trigger-based or scheduled monitoring

Risk-based screening policies determine depth of search

Watchlist flags available for analysts and immediate use within rules

Real-time Transaction Screening

Real-time enabled sanctions screening of specified transaction types (i.e. cross-border, wires, ACH)

Screening of counterparties

Instant responses and action tags

Reviewed in context of wider account activity a single, intuitive UI

Featurespace continues to partner with best in class technologies to provide holistic FRAML solutions for smart thinking financial institutions. Featurespace’s partnership with Vital4 provides customers with a consolidated view and ability to manage financial crime risks across AML, fraud and sanctions within a single next generation risk management platform. Featurespace’s partnership with Callsign provides Enhanced Authentication and Device ID and security is provided by Accertify, and Ciphertrace provides crypto intelligence for transactional monitoring.

About Featurespace

Featurespace is the world leader in enterprise grade technology that prevents fraud and fights financial crime. With a mission to make the world a safer place to transact, Featurespace helps banks and financial institutions protect consumers, and reduce risk and operating costs by providing industry-leading machine learning, financial crime prevention solutions. Featurespace invented Adaptive Behavioral Analytics and Automated Deep Behavioral Networks and is the first to profile both genuine and fraudulent behavior to identify and catch criminal activity in real time. Both are patent pending technologies that are central to Featurespace’s award winning ARIC™ Risk Hub. Over 70 direct customers and 100,000 merchants and financial institutions have put their trust in Featurespace’s technology including HSBC, NatWest, TSYS, Worldpay, Marqeta, Contis, Danske Bank, Akbank, Edenred and Permanent TSB. Founded in 2008, and headquartered in Cambridge, UK Featurespace has a team of over 400, operating globally from seven locations.

About Vital4

Vital4 is an award-winning global technology company that provides critical data to organizations for regulatory compliance and to help mitigate third-party risk. Striving to make the world a safer place, Vital4 helps identify illicit actors in the fight against financial crime, terrorism, fraud, and corruption. Vital4 was founded with four fundamental concepts in mind: compliance, accuracy, global insight, and value. The powerful search platform, Vital4Search, was built with a “tech first” approach anchored by AI and Machine learning and is the world’s fastest and most accurate proprietary data search technology on the market today. Vital4Search solves enterprise compliance problems by eliminating slow update cycles, shallow source pools and reducing the human error risk of manual legacy processes. Vital4 provides data solutions to thousands of users in banking, gaming, identity, gig economy, GRC, legal, insurance and 4 of the top 5 largest background screening companies in the world put their trust in Vital4.

Contacts

Media Inquiries:

Featurespace

Hilary Fletcher, Head of Media Relations and Communications



[email protected]

+44 (0) 7721 148816

VITAL4

Suzanne Durden, Director of Marketing



[email protected]

+1 706-248-5877