Finite State Unveils New Partnership Program

Product security leader introduces new Partnership Program to build a partner ecosystem of collaborative technologies that mitigate connected device and software supply chain risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio & LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoTsecurity—Finite State, the leader in product security automation across the software supply chain lifecycle is announcing its Partnership Program. The program will build out a dynamic ecosystem of collaborative technologies to reduce connected device risk and enable partners to better confront product security risk, automate vulnerability assessment and triage, and reduce software supply chain risk for their clients.

Finite State has built its Partnership Program to advance our mission of enabling product security teams and asset owners to better protect the connected devices that our nation’s critical infrastructure relies on daily. The program offers strategic product supply chain security partners a way to team up with other connected device security approaches and comprehensively discover, assess, prioritize, remediate, and respond to vulnerabilities, weaknesses, and other threats.

“Our new Partnership Program will enable clients within our partner ecosystem to more comprehensively manage their connected device vulnerabilities and get fuller exploitability, vulnerability, and threat context,” says Matt Wyckhouse, CEO, Finite State. “This partnership program marks another strategic opportunity for us to provide comprehensive IoT and product security risk reduction strategies that empower the security functions of our clients and partners while continuing on our mission to automate product security across the software supply chain lifecycle.”

To learn more about the Finite State Partnership Program, please visit us on-site at Black Hat from August 6–12 in Las Vegas or online at https://finitestate.io/partners.

About Finite State

Finite State empowers organizations to gain control of product security for their connected devices and supply chains. Across the software supply chain lifecycle, Finite State is the single pane of glass for customers that provides continuous visibility into product supply chain risk.

Backed by a team of seasoned experts, our automated product security platform arms our customers with the actionable insights, critical vulnerability data, and remediation guidance necessary to mitigate product risk and protect the connected attack surface. For more information, visit www.finitestate.io.

