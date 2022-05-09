FluentStream Helps Medicare Agents and Brokers Meet New Requirements Enacted by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Communications provider offers a bundled program and discounted pricing to help agents and brokers meet Oct. 1, 2022 compliance deadline

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FluentStream, the fastest-growing unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider for small and mid-size organizations, today announced a bundled program to assist Medicare agents and brokers who must prepare for imminent changes set forth by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. FluentStream’s program addresses two key requirements that will have a significant impact on independent agents and brokers who sell Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plans.

One change requires that agents and brokers record all sales calls with beneficiaries in their entirety, including the enrollment process. Secondly, these recordings must be retained in a HIPAA-compliant manner for 10 years. While the changes are for calendar year 2023, they go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, just before the start of the 2023 Annual Election Period for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D plans.

Many agents and brokers are small business owners who lack IT support and need guidance on how to access the technology required to meet the new guidelines. Others are concerned about how to comply with the new call recording guidelines when they often conduct business on the road using their mobile phones. FluentStream’s bundled program for Medicare insurance agents and brokers provides the following features that will enable them to easily comply with The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ changes:

HIPAA- & HITECH-compliant phone system

Automatic and on-demand call recording

Ability to pre-record disclaimers to be played before the start of each call

Secure storage of call recordings

Indefinite cloud storage with the first 1 GB free

Call forwarding allowing agents to work from anywhere

Ability to securely share patient information, including call recordings, across multiple locations

100+ additional features and options

24/7, US-based customer support

FluentStream is offering agents and brokers its bundled program at a 20% discounted rate for a limited time, recognizing that the new requirements introduce additional business expenses for these small business owners.

“FluentStream is uniquely focused on serving the small business community,” said Cass Gilmore, CEO, FluentStream. “When we see a need we do our best to help business owners, whether it’s supporting the transition to remote or hybrid work environments, providing flex billing during the pandemic, or preparing to meet new industry regulations quickly. Simply put – we care about our customers and our community.”

For more information about FluentStream’s bundled program, visit www.fluentstream.com/getready.

