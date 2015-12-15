Tivic Health’s CEO Invited to Present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the company’s CEO will present at the upcoming 148th National Investment Banking Association conference.

WHO: Jennifer Ernst, Chief Executive Officer WHAT: The National Investment Banking Association Conference WHERE: Margaritaville Beach Resort 1111 N. Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019 WHEN: September 7-8, 2022

About the National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. NIBA has hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. The NIBA network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. NIBA is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

About Tivic Health

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. is a commercial-phase health technology company delivering non-invasive bioelectronic treatments that provide consumers with a choice in the treatment of inflammation and related conditions. For more information visit https://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth

Forward-Looking Statements

