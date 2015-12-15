Forsta Acquires Crowdsourcing and Innovation Platform HelloIgnite

Forsta to integrate HelloIgnite’s crowdsourcing and innovation management technology onto its Human Experience platform, further bolstering its CX, EX and Market Research solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Forsta, an industry-leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX), and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced its acquisition of HelloIgnite, a collaboration platform which enables companies to collect, share, and manage innovative ideas from employees to improve experiences for customers.

HelloIgnite works with global organizations and Fortune 100 clients in CPG, finance, healthcare, and marketing to foster innovation and identify opportunities for company growth, organized through a centralized technology platform that works across hybrid workplaces and time zones. Forsta, which has offices and talent hubs across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, utilizes HelloIgnite’s unique approach to foster innovation within its own organization.

“As active users of HelloIgnite’s crowdsourcing technology, we’re no strangers to the impact that great ideas — stemming from employees across all teams and levels within the organization — can have on day-to-day business operations,” commented Kyle Ferguson, CEO, Forsta. “Now, we can seamlessly integrate crowdsourcing tech for our enterprise CX, EX and market research firms globally. By tapping into crowdsourced insights and ideas, current and future Forsta customers will gain new perspectives and valuable thinking on ways to improve the Human Experiences of their audiences.”

HelloIgnite’s technology enables organizations to simultaneously strengthen their Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX). By leveraging employee feedback on customer relationships, businesses are able to reduce revenue churn and empower employees to feel engaged and appreciated for their contributions. Additionally, market research agencies can utilize HelloIgnite’s services as an engaging way to collect feedback from consumers.

“At HelloIgnite, we pride ourselves on transforming the ‘idea to initiative’ process for companies of all sizes, and we’ve seen the impact that this can have on a business’s success,” said Joel Morris, CEO, HelloIgnite. “We’re excited to join Forsta, so that we can seamlessly integrate our solution onto the company’s innovative, comprehensive HX platform.”

For more information, please visit forsta.com/platform/innovation-hub.

About Forsta



Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), and Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understanding of the experiences of their audiences. Forsta’s technology, combined with its team of expert consultants, helps thousands of organizations across a variety of industries including financial services, healthcare, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology. Forsta is recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Voice of the Customer. For more information, visit www.forsta.com.

About HelloIgnite



HelloIgnite is an idea generation and implementation platform which empowers companies to collect, share and manage innovation ideas from employees, to improve experiences for customers. HelloIgnite is designed to help uncover and scale new ideas directly from a company’s frontline staff to drive sustainable change within an organization. For more information, visit https://www.helloignite.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Diandra Binney



[email protected]