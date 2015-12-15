Ventev Launches a New Universal Broadband Enclosure for Harsh Environments

HUNT VALLEY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ventev, a division of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, announced the launch of its new Universal Broadband Enclosure. This compact, modular, and lightweight solution powers, protects, and enables reliable backup for radio and networking equipment in harsh environments.

The Universal Broadband Enclosure is the latest addition to Ventev’s Power Systems product line. Its compact design offers an ideal fit for locations where aesthetics and footprint are important. This NEMA 3R rated enclosure is designed to power and protect in harsh conditions, including outside plant environments.

The Universal Broadband Enclosure is engineered for industrial networking switches and routers, edge computer devices low-to medium-power, remote radio heads, and other wireless system elements. It comes standard with a pre-installed, hot swap 48VDC rectifier that is expandable up to 1400W with the option of adding battery strings to an isolated battery box. The lightweight powder-coated aluminum construction also offers superior corrosion-resistant properties.

“Ventev’s Universal Broadband Enclosure features a factory pre-wired and integrated system designed to cut down on installation time and deployment costs, as well as reduces the risk of field wiring errors,” said Thad Lowe, General Manager of Ventev. “The various mounting options make this highly versatile solution ideal for critical broadband, Industrial IoT (IIoT), and edge mobile data applications.”

About Ventev

Ventev, a division of TESSCO Technologies Inc., designs and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify the installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS, and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to connect, protect, and enable your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventevinfra.com.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit tessco.com.

