Frontline Managed Services Announces Expansion of Legal IT Operations Platform Powered by ServiceNow®

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontline Managed Services, the leading global provider of outsourced solutions to over 600 firms in the legal and accounting markets, today announced the expansion of its Legal IT Operations Platform powered by ServiceNow®, an IT services management platform that streamlines legal workflows and connects people, functions, and systems across organizations.

The robust nature of the ServiceNow platform allows the Frontline team to deliver operational excellence across the legal vertical. Frontline leveraged the platform’s foundation and expanded it with new configurations to apply Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) best practices, create efficiencies and deliver technology and operational excellence to support firms and various departments, including IT departments, facilities, administrative services, management and reporting, and more.

“Our Legal IT Operations Platform powered by ServiceNow adds significant value to our comprehensive managed services solutions, and we are eager for our clients to experience its many benefits,” said Seelin Naidoo, Frontline’s CEO. “We’re confident that law firms who leverage this tool will unlock new levels of productivity and be able to run more efficient, profitable organizations.”

“We are excited to work with the Frontline team to enhance their solutions and help the company’s law firm clients work more efficiently and effectively,” said Andrew Williams, ServiceNow’s Sales Director. “Our platform connects people, functions, and systems across firms while reducing complexities, which makes it a great fit for Frontline’s client-focused service model.”

To learn more about Frontline’s Legal IT Operations platform powered by ServiceNow, please visit www.frontlinems.com/servicenow-legal-it-operations/.

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is a global provider of administrative, financial and IT managed services for legal and professional services firms. Driven by specialized technology and expertise, we innovate the service delivery model and offer scalable solutions that improve revenue, profitability and firmwide efficiencies. Through respect for one another, our clients and our business partners, we foster an environment of respect and fairness in all our business interactions. Together we are building a workforce for individuals who are like-minded to deliver exceptional customer service. For more information, please visit https://frontlinems.com/.

