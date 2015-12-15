Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Expel as Leader in Global MDR Radar Report and with an Award for Best Practices Enabling Technology Leadership

Dual honors by leading industry analyst firm reinforces Expel’s position as a pioneering managed detection and response provider

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expel, the managed security provider that aims to make security easy to understand, use and improve, today announced that it has received multiple honors from Frost & Sullivan. Frost recognized Expel as a Leader in the Frost Radar™: Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market, 2022, and awarded Expel the Best Practices Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the global MDR market.

“The combination of the Radar placement and the Enabling Technology Leadership Award is a one-two punch that hammers home how impactful our approach to MDR is for our customers,” said Peter Silberman, Chief Technology Officer of Expel. “It’s always an honor to rank highly in the competitive MDR market, and the award further validates our blend of automation technology and human expertise to improve the cybersecurity workflow for customers.”

Frost & Sullivan lauded Expel in its Radar report for the Expel Workbench™, which enables customers to choose how they run their security operations—whether that’s following along with live investigations, or receiving alerts at every step from when an investigation starts until it’s done. The firm specifically highlighted the automation capabilities of the Expel Workbench, how it can be used by organizations of varying security maturity, the company’s integration with more than 80 security tools, and its efforts to champion security awareness.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Enabling Technology Leadership Award recognizes companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries. The firm honored Expel for the global MDR market, citing Expel’s careful balance and symbiotic relationship between skilled professionals and the automation technology of Expel Workbench. This approach allows analysts to detect and respond to threats while also focusing on meaningful alerts, and avoiding fatigue.

“Expel Workbench is at the center of these recognitions. The combination of machine learning and AI built into the platform enables Expel to deliver a deliberate and methodical approach to mitigating cybersecurity threats,” said Lucas Ferreyra, cybersecurity research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “When we analyze the benefits of the Expel Workbench alongside the company’s recent growth, focus on innovation and R&D, and vast integrations, it’s easy to see why Expel was placed as a Leader in the Radar and was the recipient of this prestigious award.”

To read the Frost Radar, and the Best Practices Enabling Technology Leader Award reports visit: https://expel.com/frost-sullivan-radar/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=business-wire&utm_campaign=3pa-frost-radar-enabling-technology-leader-award

