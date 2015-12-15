Supermicro Now An Authorized Lightbits Solution Partner

Joint offering features all NVMe in a performance-dense form factor that accelerates cloud-native applications.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Lightbits®, the first software-defined complete data platform for any cloud, today announced that Supermicro, a global leader in high-performance computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, is now an authorized Lightbits solution partner. The Supermicro SuperServer family, featuring the Lightbits NVMe®/TCP scale-out clustered storage solution, are pre-integrated servers with NVMe drives and networking that enables the rapid deployment of scalable, high-performance cloud-native storage.

The solution combines Supermicro’s systems and Lightbits’s technology to utilize NVMe fully and provide outstanding performance and low latency through standard Ethernet networks to accelerate cloud-native applications and reduce TCO. For example, a single SuperServer in a Lightbits cluster with redundancy enabled can serve up to 4.7 million random 4K read IOPs and up to 21GB/s of read bandwidth. When paired with Lightbits, a Supermicro SuperServer makes for an optimal data platform for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), high-performance databases, analytics, VMware, Kubernetes, or OpenStack environments.

Solution benefits:

Flexibility and operational efficiency: software-defined, disaggregated, and highly available block storage with rich data services

High performance: low latency, high IOPs, high bandwidth

Lower TCO: Intelligent Flash Management maximizes resource utilization and improves flash endurance

Simple and easy to consume: no change to the network, runs on standard Ethernet NICs with standard TCP/IP networking infrastructure

“Lightbits is easy to deploy and consume on Supermicro SuperServers. Several of our customers are already using this integrated solution that delivers exceptional performance and low latency highlighting the benefits of NVMe drivers in a pre-built server for demanding database workloads and cloud deployments,” said Charla Bunton-Johnson, VP of Global Alliances and Channels at Lightbits.

One such customer is the CSP Finanz Informatik Technology Service (FI-TS). Using the joint Lightbits and Supermicro solution, FI-TS can now offer customers persistent storage with rich enterprise services, multi-tenancy, and scalability while staying aligned with the Finance Cloud Native services cost structure. And fast provisioning makes it possible for end customers to spin up services on bare metal in the Kubernetes environment in minutes instead of days. Another customer, Zenlayer, an edge cloud provider, leverages the ultra-low latency and high performance of the Lightbits and Supermicro solution to deliver a best-in-class digital user experience and worldwide NVMe as a Service on demand.

“Supermicro enables customers’ cloud environments with highly scalable, cost-effective enterprise-class storage solutions like Lightbits,” said Lawrence Lam, GM of Solutions and Technology at Supermicro. “Our SuperServer appliance with Lightbits scale-out solution featuring NVMe/TCP is a great addition to our Software-Defined Storage offerings and making it available as a preconfigured and fully tested appliance with a unique SKU enables the channel community to rapidly deploy industry-leading hardware and software.”

About Supermicro

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

About Lightbits Labs

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits®), is on a mission to make high-performance block storage that is simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud. The complete Cloud Data Platform delivers efficiency, simplicity, and agility for modern data centers. Inventors of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined, disaggregated storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments.

Lightbits, Lightbits Labs, and Lightbits SuperSSD are registered trademarks of Lightbits Labs, Ltd.

The NVMe®, and NVMe®/TCP wordmarks are registered or unregistered service marks of the NVM Express organization in the United States and other countries. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

