Generate Capital Announces Promotion and Hiring of Managing Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generate Capital, PBC, a leading sustainable infrastructure investment and operating platform, today announced two internal promotions and two external hires to its investment team. These four leaders’ extensive backgrounds across the sustainable infrastructure markets highlight the breadth and depth of knowledge required to solve our most pressing climate and infrastructure challenges.





“Our people are everything at Generate. We have achieved our role in these markets because of our unwavering commitment to hiring and growing the most talented and values-driven people we can find,” said Scott Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Generate.

Generate is pleased to announce two recent promotions of long-standing contributors Peggy Flannery and Pietro Lomazzi:

Peggy Flannery – Managing Director, Investments Peggy Flannery joined Generate in 2017 and has been instrumental in growing the company’s market-leading presence in distributed renewable energy. She has also been a critical leader in developing and driving the company’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion team.

Pietro Lomazzi – Managing Director, Investments Pietro Lomazzi joined Generate in 2018 and has been a key leader in the company’s extensive efforts in energy efficiency, energy storage and solar.



Generate is also pleased to announce two new senior-level additions to its Credit and Investments teams, Greg Richards and Alex Raksin:

Greg Richards – Managing Director, Credit Greg Richards joins Generate to advance the Generate Credit business. He was most recently a Managing Director at Energy Impact Partners.

Alex Raksin – Managing Director, Investments Alex Raksin joins Generate to lead investments across the sustainable infrastructure markets. He was most recently at Oaktree Capital.



“Being able to elevate long-standing leaders like Peggy and Pietro showcases their extensive contributions to our company’s success, earning our rising expectations for their continued leadership,” Jacobs shared. “We are where we are leading the Infrastructure Revolution because of the talent, commitment, and grit they have shown for many years now. And attracting great new professionals like Greg and Alex is critical to being able to achieve our growing ambitions for success and impact.”

About Generate

Generate Capital, PBC is a leading sustainable infrastructure company driving the infrastructure revolution. Generate builds, owns, operates and finances solutions for clean energy, transportation, water, waste and digital infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Generate partners with over 40 technology and project developers and owns and operates more than 2,000 assets globally. Generate is the one-stop shop offering pioneers of the infrastructure revolution tailored funding and support needed to get projects built. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable resources to thousands of customers, companies, communities, school districts and universities. Together, we are rebuilding the world. For more information, please visit www.generatecapital.com.

