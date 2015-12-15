Great Place to Work® Names DexCare One of the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ in 2022, Ranking #63

Employees affirm positive workplace fostered by DexCare, with 100% of respondents saying they look forward to coming to work each day

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCare, Inc., a data-driven intelligence company focused on healthcare access, is honored to be named to the competitive 2022 Best Small Workplaces list by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine. This is DexCare’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 63rd place. As the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated – earning a spot means that DexCare is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Fortune Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. In that survey, 96% of DexCare’s employees said DexCare is a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company. Additionally, 100% of respondents said new employees are made to feel welcome when joining the DexCare team, and they can always count of their teammates for cooperation.

“Creating a positive, productive and inclusive workplace is always a top priority here at DexCare – making employee-generated accolades, like this one, all the more important to us,” said Derek Streat, CEO, DexCare. “Our team is the reason why DexCare has seen such great success in the digital health market to-date, and I thank them for all they do in continuing on our shared mission of making healthcare access easier and better for all.”

DexCare has achieved momentous impact on digital healthcare access in its first year and a half on the market following its March 2021 spinout from Providence. With the company’s rapid success comes growth to match: from growing the DexCare employee base by 4x to nearly tripling its customer base of premier U.S. health systems.

In addition to being named a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and Best Small Workplace honoree in 2022, DexCare was also named a Startup Of The Year finalist by GeekWire, recognized as an emerging solution provider methodically challenging the health technology status quo by Black Book Research, and won an award for its work with Providence Health System in the Spring 2022 Digital Health Awards.

DexCare is growing and looking to hire talented, team-oriented people to join the team. Looking to grow your career at an HIT company that is making a difference in people’s lives? Visit DexCare’s careers page at: https://www.dexcarehealth.com/careers.

About DexCare



DexCare is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for health systems that intelligently orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. In a complex and vast sea of virtual point solutions, DexCare is the operating system that makes it all work. DexCare’s data-driven intelligence engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals—expanding the reach of health system service lines into a new, digital and on-demand consumer arena. The platform attracts and caters to high-value consumers by providing a fully-digitized, unified experience that routes consumers to the best care options while leveraging existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative health systems, DexCare has enabled service lines to attract 30% more new patients, capture 5x downstream revenue, generate 22% per patient encounter in costs savings, and deliver a net promoter satisfaction score greater than 90. DexCare customers include leading health systems across the U.S. For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™



Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.



About Great Place to Work®



Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.



Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

