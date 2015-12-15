Global Tech and Talent Solutions Provider MSH Expands Presence to Dallas

— Regional Economic Growth Fuels Demand for Top-Notch Tech Talent —

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#peoplefirst–MSH, a global provider of technology and talent solutions, today announced the opening of its office in Dallas, as demand for high-quality, full-time, and temporary executives and staff continues to grow in a region known for its burgeoning economy and healthy job market.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the 13-county Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area added 293,900 jobs in the 12 months that ended in June. That is a 7.7 percent increase when compared with total jobs added a year ago.

“Organizations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region are in need of high-quality, vetted candidates who are either living in the area or are open to moving from places like Silicon Valley and New York to fulfill top-paying roles and enjoy a better quality of life,” said Oz Rashid, chief executive officer and founder of MSH. “We’re empowering companies to find the very best people by leveraging MSH’s technology solutions to identify opportunities and fulfill the needs of this vibrant economy.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth region is now home to one of the largest hubs for Goldman Sachs, which employs thousands of workers in the area. Other large companies have moved their headquarters to Dallas in recent years, including AECOM, Charles Schwab Corp., McKesson and CBRE.

“Long-term sustainable growth is the name of the game in this next iteration of the economy, and Dallas checks a lot of boxes when it comes to enhancing value for organizations and attracting highly skilled people,” said Landon Cortenbach, chief financial officer of MSH. “The challenge for many companies is narrowing down the number of job candidates and finding the right people who will continue to drive the economic engine that is Dallas.”

MSH’s Dallas office is focused on providing talent solutions that fulfill technology roles across industries.

