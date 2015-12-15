Onfleet Welcomes Kristen Jones as Chief Revenue Officer

Jones will leverage proven record of scaling B2B SaaS companies and CRO experience to help Onfleet expand its global presence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#chiefrevenueofficer—Onfleet, the leading last mile delivery management software platform, today announced Kristen Jones has joined Onfleet as Chief Revenue Officer, expanding its executive suite. Her responsibilities include revenue growth and go-to-market strategies, team building and global revenue pipeline creation.

Prior to Onfleet, Jones guided her team to improve performance and expedite ROI as Chief Revenue Officer for iControl Data Solutions. Her expertise includes revenue generation and business development for scaling startups. In her new role, she will build a revenue engine to enhance revenue predictability and streamline sales, marketing, and customer success processes to deliver a seamless customer journey. Jones has a proven record of balancing strategy and execution while remaining innovative and agile. She joins Onfleet after announcing a Series B funding round earlier this year.

“We’re thrilled Kristen has joined Onfleet and we welcome her experience on our executive team. She is an expert in designing and implementing strategic growth plans to lead emerging organizations from organic growth to strategic growth. Her appointment is a clear indicator that we are building on Onfleet’s growth trajectory,” said Khaled Naim, Onfleet’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “With the recent announcement of Onfleet’s $23M Series B funding, Onfleet is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning last mile delivery industry and we’re fortunate to have Kristen help us maximize these opportunities.”

“I’m looking forward to working collectively with the product, finance, customer success, and executive teams to help Onfleet progress in our mission to make it easier for every retailer to offer fast, affordable and delightful delivery to their customers. In my previous role, the company’s core products were used by thousands of retailers and vendors alike, and I will use this experience to help grow and support thousands of loyal Onfleet customers,” Jones said.

Jones is excited by what she can bring to the company and the opportunities ahead, and also to join a company that values people and culture.

“Onfleet is ripe to scale – looking at the basic pieces of where the company has been, where they are, and how this role can impact where they’re going – and I can’t wait to make an impact. I was also drawn to the openness and transparency of the team and culture with this opportunity. I’m a big believer that culture starts at the top and I could see and feel that the co-founders, Khaled, David, Mikel, all have a deep interest in their team members, not just their professional success, but focusing on their personal success as well.”

Jones graduated from California State University, Sacramento with Bachelor of Science degrees in both International Finance and Marketing, and she also completed seminars with the Harvard Business School.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a San Francisco-based technology company that helps businesses streamline their delivery operations. Onfleet’s software powers millions of deliveries per week for thousands of businesses around the world. Onfleet’s platform includes a web-based dispatch dashboard, intuitive drive apps on iOS and Android, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile analytics, and provide a branded, delightful customer experience. To learn more, please visit www.onfleet.com

