Glow’s Consumer ESG Brand Tracker Launches in the US & UK

Social Responsibility Score (SRS) brand level diagnostic & tracker is now capturing consumer perceptions of over 500 brands across the US, UK and Australian markets.

Australian research technology company, Glow today announces the expansion of its market leading consumer ESG/sustainability research product into the US and UK.

Glow’s Social Responsibility Score (SRS) is a syndicated data product that enables brands to diagnose and benchmark consumer perception of their ESG performance over time, across audiences, markets and competitors. SRS gives companies an objective way to measure and track the impact of their ESG commitments and sustainability initiatives on end consumers, by identifying the gap between what brands are doing and what consumers are recognising.

As an independent and repeatable measurement SRS is essential for progressive corporations who have made ESG commitments and publicly listed companies who need to report on ESG progress.

“SRS has been under development for over 18 months and has been validated against key brand performance metrics including trust, propensity to pay a premium and revenue growth, based on over $1Trn of sales data. What consumers think of companies and brands’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) behavior has never been more important and SRS is the robust way to measure that perception,” says Tim Clover, Glow Founder & CEO.

SRS is underpinned by a diagnostic that uses 13 proven environmental, social and governance measures to help brands assess their current market position and direct future investment and communications to positively impact consumer credentials.

SRS is available immediately in the US and UK following its successful launch in Australia where Glow’s research technology is used by a range of consumer facing businesses including Mondelez, Thryv, Telstra, Bain, PwC and agency networks including Havas and Publicis.

According to Mr Dion Brogan, Senior Insights Manager, Mondelez Australia & New Zealand “Glow’s ESG program provided us with fresh and powerful insights into Australian consumer perceptions of our ESG performance that will influence not only our program communication strategy but also our investment approach.”

Glow’s entry into the US market is initially in conjunction with NielsenIQ. Glow is a member of the NielsenIQ Partner Network, designed to offer innovative services at speed to NielsenIQ’s client base.

“Personal values and lifestyle preferences are driving consumer behavior today more than ever. Up to now it’s been hard for brands to easily assess the consumer impact of this more holistic decision making, so we look forward to working with our NielsenIQ Partner Network member Glow to introduce our clients to a new metric that does just that, said Sherry Frey, VP Total Wellness, NielsenIQ. It is an important metric for any business committed to doing better for people and the planet and now brands can finally understand performance and growth opportunities.”

To find out if your brand is already measured or to see a data demonstration, visit socialresponsibilityscore.com.

About Glow:

Glow is a research technology (‘restech’) company based in Melbourne, Australia with sales teams in Australia, UK, Hong Kong and plans to launch in the US late 2022. Glow is taking on global research behemoths with a nimble approach and desire to challenge the status quo.

Glow is on a mission to make consumer research faster, more transparent and more accessible, so that businesses can make better decisions that fuel their growth and support their customers, stakeholders and the planet.

Glow is a proud member of the ‘data for good’ movement which encourages businesses to use data to help better the world.

