GrainPro Announces Strong Sales Growth in Q2 2022

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FightWorldHunger–GrainPro announced today that its second quarter sales were $4.3 million, a 38% increase over the same period last year.

“We’ve delivered two strong quarters of growth in 2022, despite the global supply chain disruptions and historic inflation rates,” said Jordan Dey, GrainPro’s CEO. “Most importantly, we’ve helped more than 5.5 million people across the globe safely store their harvests, improving incomes and food security for hundreds of thousands of families.”

GrainPro is a profitable, social impact company that provides safe, airtight agricultural storage and transport solutions for farmers and exporters across the globe. GrainPro seeks to support 7 million smallholder farmers by 2024 in safely storing their harvests.

The US-based company, with operations in Africa, Asia and the Americas, is committed to driving progress on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by helping farmers lower their post-harvest losses, thus improving incomes and household food security.

Over the first six months of 2022, GrainPro generated $8 million in sales, a 40% increase over the same period last year.

Dey warned that the second half of 2022 “will be significantly more challenging with raw material prices increasing dramatically, continued supply disruptions and the disastrous impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

Our Company:

GrainPro manufactures post-harvest management systems suitable for organic, chemical-free storage, solar-drying, and transporting of dry agricultural commodities worldwide. GrainPro’s patented air-tight technology allows valuable commodities to be handled in a moisture-protected, insect-free, and mold-free environment that maintain quality, taste and nutritional value of dried food for longer-term storage.

Contacts

Jordan Dey, [email protected]