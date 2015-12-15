Gordon State College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform To Serve More Than 3,000 Students Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gordon State College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive lecture capture, video streaming and management solution for its more than 3,000 students campuswide.

The Video Platform will enable the institution to easily record, access and edit videos anywhere, on any device, manage and store content, engage students, and use analytics to understand learning needs and to elevate teaching. YuJa also integrates with the University’s Learning Management System, D2L Brightspace.

YuJa replaces the university’s previous academic Video Platform vendor and will help meet current and future video recording and storage needs.

Gordon State College’s mission is “to be a catalyst for exceptional and accessible education through innovative teaching, engaged learning, and transformative experiences for the benefit of our students, the communities we serve, and the world we live in.”

“As a leader in ed-tech solutions for colleges and universities of all sizes, we know how valuable an all-in-one video solution is to instructors and students alike,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for them to try the robust and easy-to-use features within the platform to enhance engagement, collaboration, and accessibility.”

ABOUT GORDON STATE COLLEGE

Located in Barnesville, Georgia, Gordon State College offers 11 four-year degrees and 16 associate-level degrees, which include multiple baccalaureate pathways. With an enrollment of 3,000+ students, Gordon State offers an intimate academic setting in state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories. Founded in 1852, Gordon State College joined the University System of Georgia in 1972 and continues a distinctive legacy of excellent scholarship and service.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278