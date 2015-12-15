Scale Announces New Office in Downtown St. Louis to Support Local Economic Growth and Tech Industry Expansion

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scale AI, the data infrastructure for AI, today announced that it will open a new office in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, to support local economic growth and create job opportunities outside of the country’s traditional tech hubs.

“Scale’s new office in downtown St. Louis strengthens our city’s position as a leader in the technology industry,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “These jobs and future positions will help keep our downtown neighborhoods active while creating better opportunities for residents.”

This new office is bringing 215 new jobs to Downtown St. Louis, with future plans to expand the office and hire more local talent. Scale is building this workforce from the ground up and investing resources to hire local talent who come from different career paths. Scale will be providing the learning and development training needed for employees to thrive in these new roles. St. Louis-based employees will get to work closely with some of Scale’s highly valued federal customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense Joint AI Center, U.S. Army Research Lab, and U.S. Air Force Research Lab.

“As more companies and government agencies begin to utilize the power of artificial intelligence, the new Scale AI office will put St. Louis at the center of an exciting and rapidly evolving field,” said U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.). “I appreciate Scale’s commitment to workforce training opportunities that will equip employees with the skills they need for good-paying, in-demand careers. This announcement strengthens St. Louis’ position as an emerging technology hub, and I look forward to seeing continued growth and economic development in the region.”

The office’s location is near the Next NGA West campus as well as T-REX and NGA’s geospatial accelerator, Moonshot Labs. Scale also shares its plan to open an office at the nearby Globe Building in the near future.

“Scale’s new St. Louis office speaks to the wealth of talent located in the downtown area,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This investment and new jobs are here because this community is an incredible place for innovative companies like Scale to find success. We are excited by this commitment to the growth of St. Louis’ technology workforce.”

Opening offices in Downtown St. Louis is not only a strategic business opportunity to conduct geospatial work for government, private sector, and academia clients, but also work with STL’s to achieve the goals of the STL 2030 Jobs Plan. “We believe Scale’s mission to accelerate the development of AI applications inherently creates economic growth, increases the number of quality, living-wage jobs, and stimulates the local economy to boost opportunities for all,” says Mark Valentine, Head of Federal at Scale AI. “This new office is committed to hire and invest locally, boost employment density and rejuvenate Downtown STL.”

“In bringing hundreds of new tech jobs to Downtown St. Louis, Scale is demonstrating their commitment to the goals set forth in both the STL 2030 Jobs Plan and the GeoFutures Strategic Roadmap,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “And by investing in the development of local talent for their future workforce needs, they are demonstrating their commitment to the future of our metro.”

About Scale AI

Scale accelerates AI development by providing the data infrastructure for AI. Scale was founded in 2016 and is valued at $7.3 billion, backed by Founders Fund, Accel, Index, and Tiger Global.

