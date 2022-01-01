OWC Announces Envoy Pro FX with Thunderbolt™ as Fastest, Most Compatible Waterproof, And Ultra Rugged Drive Now Available In 4TB Capacity

Portable SSD for All Computerkind™ works with past, present, and future Macs; Windows and Linux PCs; and iPad Pro, Chromebook, and Surface devices with data speeds up to 2800MB/s

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years, has enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment. Announces, the new OWC Envoy Pro FX Portable SSD with Thunderbolt™ and compatible with USB is available now in 4TB capacity. You can transfer gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere by supporting outstanding performance capability of up to 2800MB/s and built like a tank with dust/drop/waterproof certification.





The OWC Envoy Pro FX is ideal for everyone and every need for Mac and PC compatibility from 2010. Fast, tough, Bus-powered (no AC adapter needed) portability. That’s many feature boxes checked off. The OWC Envoy Pro FX goes to the next level by being the ideal drive for various uses, ranging from photography, video, and document storage backups to a secondary/portable OS boot drive. The perfect on-set project drive for editing dailies, multi-angled camera shots, utilizing large sample libraries within audio projects, or portable Steam games library.

The OWC Envoy Pro FX is sleek, with heat-dissipating charcoal grey aluminum housing that is IP67 rated so that you can work in the dirtiest and wettest environments. Take on the urban jungle or a chaotic movie set with supreme confidence that your data is protected by MIL-STD810G certified military-level drop toughness. It’s so tough that it was sent into space and back aboard the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket. Whether dropping it in a puddle or suspending it in zero-G, the Envoy Pro FX has all the right stuff.

OWC Envoy Pro FX Highlights

Plug & play with past, present, and future Macs, Windows and Linux PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Supports outstanding performance capability of up to 2800MB/s with Thunderbolt

Perfect for audio, video, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup use

Advanced storage technology with TRIM support works with Thunderbolt to deliver the fastest and most reliable portable drive performance available today

Virtually indestructible and officially Certified dustproof, drop-proof, and waterproof

Bus-powered and smaller than most compact smartphones

Fanless, heat-dissipating aluminum housing for distraction-free operation

Included Thunderbolt/USB cable plugs into to any machine, anywhere

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime US-based support

Pricing & Availability

OWC Envoy Pro FX is in stock and shipping from $219.00 in capacities now up to 4.0TB on MacSales.com

OWC Envoy Pro SX is also in stock and shipping from $179.00 00 in capacities now up to 4.0TB on MacSales.com

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

