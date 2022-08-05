Avionté Introduces 24/7 PIXEL, the Recruiter’s Assistant, at CONNECT 2022

24/7 PIXEL is a leading AI platform to improve recruiter productivity and enhance the talent-recruiter relationship

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AvionteCONNECT—Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing, recruiting, and talent enablement software, today introduced 24/7 PIXEL, the AI-enhanced messaging and talent engagement app that integrates directly with AviontéBOLD and the 24/7 mobile platform. Via a natural language processing bot, 24/7 PIXEL automates repetitive tasks that sap recruiters’ time and productivity, thereby freeing them up to focus on higher value initiatives such as building relationships with talent. 24/7 PIXEL further fortifies 24/7, which serves as a single mobile platform that facilitates all talent interactions.

“Great mobile technology feels effortless to the user and builds relationships and loyalty between talent and recruiters,” said Avionté CEO Rishabh Mehrotra. “24/7 PIXEL represents the optimal intersection of technology and the human experience, one that enables recruiters and talent to connect authentically and immediately. 24/7 PIXEL bolsters the 24/7 mobile platform, reflecting our belief that the most effective way to deliver talent workflows is through a single, carefully integrated mobile platform that puts all talent functionality in one place while seamlessly integrating back to the recruiter and the system of record.”

24/7 PIXEL is easy to use with minimal configuration or customization by non-programmers, complementing all 24/7 functionality out of the box. PIXEL’s messaging and functionality are designed to fit hand in glove with other 24/7 mobile apps to create a complete user experience. PIXEL increases the number of hires per recruiter while decreasing cost per hire, ultimately helping retain and redeploy talent, grow the bottom line, and accelerate placements. Key features include:

24/7 pre-screening and interviewing.

Automated simple messages and reminders on behalf of the recruiter. Talent can reply to the messages, creating a three-way conversation between PIXEL, the recruiter, and talent.

Screening and scoring of web applicants, and scheduling live interviews with recruiters based on pass/fail results.

Assigned talent is nurtured throughout entire assignment lifecycle via reminders, calendars, surveys, and other talent lifecycle touchpoints.

Avionté acquired the PIXEL platform and team of experienced technologists and user experience (UX) designers from TalentFish, an IT staffing company, earlier this year. The addition of these teams was critical given their deep UX expertise and the fact that UX is rapidly becoming the critical differentiator for staffing automation. “Our goal with PIXEL was to make life easier for recruiters while elevating their relationship with talent,” said James Martin, 24/7 PIXEL Co-founder and Product Manager. “With decades of tech and staffing industry experience, our core team of creators was uniquely positioned to develop an innovative solution which accomplished just that. The opportunity to join the Avionté team, integrating with its BOLD platform, enabled us to fill in the gaps and define PIXEL’s mission to become the recruiter’s assistant.”

Added Mehrotra, “Since early this year, the PIXEL team has been collaborating with our internal experts with input from our clients in a laboratory environment to ensure the user experience was optimized for talent and recruiters. Customer focus groups tested the concept and were excited by its simplicity, integration with AviontéBOLD and the 24/7 mobile platform, and the fact that talent interactions could be modified by recruiters without technical training.”

24/7 PIXEL will be available in Q4 2022. To see a demo, visit the Experience Center at Avionté CONNECT 2022, Aug. 2-4, St. Paul, Minn.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, healthcare, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity. WorkN, a division of Avionté, is the premier candidate experience technology provider to the staffing industry. WorkN’s mobile talent enablement app, combined with Avionté’s powerful ATS, billing, and payroll solutions, including the first paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry, help staffing firms of all sizes and scope scale and grow their businesses. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com/.

