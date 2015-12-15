BERA delivered 391% ROI for Predictive Brand Technology, tying data-driven brand decisions to improved business and financial outcomes

Independent study verified quantifiable lifts in revenue, more efficient marketing spend, and more effective marketing teams

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BERA.AI (“BERA”), the leading provider of predictive brand technology today released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting. The multi-company analysis spanned several B2C and B2B industries which sell at a range of price points and geographies. According to the study, “The representative interviews and financial analysis found that a composite organization experiences benefits of $9.54M over three years versus costs of $1.94M, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $7.60M and an ROI of 391%.”

BERA has collected nine years of weekly information on customers and non-customers of the world’s most important brands across multiple segments and geographies, now amounting to 9 billion data points. BERA applies AI to this industry-leading database to automate powerful predictive analytics and recommendations that deliver superior brand and financial growth.

A director of marketing interviewed by Forrester said, “BERA has given us a different way of looking at our brands and our competitors. We can now see our brands holistically and what we can do to improve them. We use the BERA metrics and indicators to make better-informed decisions and to improve our market share and our revenue.”

BERA CEO, Ryan Barker said, “We are thrilled to see the results our customers can achieve with BERA’s Predictive Brand Technology and to have those results independently validated, in our opinion by the Forrester TEI. As we enter choppy economic waters, CEOs, CMOs, and CFOs are relying on our unique solution to help their brands remain on top, climb to the top, or regain their place at the top.”

Forrester constructed a Total Economic Impact™ framework for those organizations considering an investment in BERA. The objective of the framework is to identify the cost, benefit, flexibility, and risk factors that affect the investment decision. Forrester took a multistep approach to evaluate the impact that BERA can have on an organization.

ABOUT BERA

BERA (Brand Equity Relationship Assessment) is the world’s first and only truly Predictive Brand Tech platform. BERA’s technology solves the number one issue in marketing and brand-building: the inability to predict the impact of brand growth on short-term revenue and long-term value growth. BERA’s Brand to Business ™ SaaS solution takes the guessing game out of brand’s impact on business outcomes so its customers can focus on the art of building loved brands and outsmarting their competition with confidence. Through an always-on syndicated survey of 4,000 of the most influential brands, covering over 200 sectors, BERA is the world’s largest ongoing brand equity relationship SaaS platform in the market today. Learn how your company can benefit from Predictive Brand Tech at www.bera.ai, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@BERAbrandlove).

