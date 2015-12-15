DAS42 Achieves Select Services Partner Status with Tableau

Select status reinforces data technology partnership between DAS42 and Tableau

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAS42, a provider of modern data stack technology implementation and advisory services, is proud to achieve Select Services Partner status with Tableau, the market-leading choice for modern business intelligence.

The Tableau Partner Network is a partner program built to enable Tableau’s global ecosystem to meet evolving customer needs and deliver exceptional customer experiences. The Select designation confirms the commitment and quality level of DAS42’s services.

“Tableau is one of the cornerstones of our FullStack approach to implementing modern data platforms for our clients,” said DAS42 CEO Nick Amabile. “We focus exclusively on best-in-class technology across the stacks we build, and Tableau certainly fits into that category. We’re honored to be named a Select Services Partner and look forward to building an even closer relationship in the months and years ahead.”

DAS42’s FullStack philosophy focuses on delivering end-to-end modern platforms that support true data-driven cultures. Tableau has long been an important DAS42 partner as we implement FullStack solutions and industry best practices in data management, business intelligence, and analytics for our enterprise clients.

About DAS42



DAS42 is a leading provider of cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. Based in New York and with offices across the United States, our clients include some of the world’s largest companies. We work with cutting-edge technology partners to help organizations use data to improve their operations, reduce the time to actionable insights, and empower them to make better decisions, faster. Learn more at das42.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter.

