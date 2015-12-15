Great Place to Work® Names SmarterTravel One of the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ in 2022, Ranking #59

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BestPlacetoWork–Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored SmarterTravel as one of the 2022 Best Small Workplaces. This is SmarterTravel’s first time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 59th place. Earning a spot means that SmarterTravel is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Fortune Best Small Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of SmarterTravel’s employees said that the company is a great place to work. This number is 42% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We’re thrilled to be honored by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. Building the world’s best travel resource is an adventure every day, and we appreciate being recognized for making something great together,” said Jordan Staab, CEO, SmarterTravel. “One of the best reasons to travel is to meet people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and walks of life. That’s also a great reason to choose a company; we value diversity — in backgrounds and in experiences. As it turns out, a happy byproduct of hiring the best people on the planet is the culture they create together. Our people make working here a privilege and I thank them for all they do to earn this incredible honor.”

The Fortune Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

About SmarterTravel

SmarterTravel is a high-growth, data-driven tech company that is on a mission to revolutionize the $1 trillion travel and leisure industry. By leveraging AI and machine learning, we are building a consumer-centric online travel experience that will offer both breadth of selection and curated recommendations, allowing travelers to book with ease, confidence, and speed. Our goal is not just to be the next great traveltech company, but to be the destination that smart travelers go back to time and time again to book their trips. The SmarterTravel family of websites includes: Smartertravel.com, airfarewatchdog.com, oyster.com, familyvacationcritic.com, and bookingbuddy.com.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

