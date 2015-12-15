Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Workato One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™

The leading enterprise automation platform is a Great Place to Work® Certified Company

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Workato as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces, coming in at the #20 spot. Earning a spot means that Workato is one of the best companies to work for in the U.S.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. In that survey, 98% of Workato’s employees said the company is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are so grateful for our dedicated employees who have made us a part of this list and continue proving that a people-centric culture is a key to success. To again be included on a Fortune and Great Place to Work list demonstrates how dedicated our employees are to helping shape the way people work and the impact our technology has on driving business transformation,” said Carle Quinn, Chief People Officer at Workato. “Our people make working at Workato an honor and we thank them for all they do to help shape our employee experience that led to this incredible honor.”

Founded in 2013, Workato is transforming automation across businesses with a single platform for data, apps, and processes. The company is emerging as a market leader in enterprise automation as the only low-code, no-code platform that reduces fragmentation company-wide. Over the past year, Workato more than doubled its workforce and established subsidiaries in the U.K., India, and Japan, plus opened an office in Dublin and a data center in Frankfurt.

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees this year alone.

In 2022, Workato also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ and was ranked #3 on the list of Best Workplaces in the Bay Area.

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organizations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 17,000 of the world’s top brands, including Broadcom, Intuit, and Box. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit workato.com or connect with us on social media:

About the Best Medium Workplaces™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Medium Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

