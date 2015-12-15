Avalara Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Company Cancels Earnings Call in Light of Transaction with Vista Equity Partners

Second Quarter Total Revenue of $208.6 Million

Total Revenue Growth of 23% From Second Quarter 2021

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We posted a solid second quarter delivering year-over-year total revenue growth of 23%, in line with our guidance and we outperformed on our operating income guidance. We remain focused on delivering on the 2025 growth and profitability targets that we laid out at our recent Investor Day,” said Scott McFarlane, Avalara co-founder and chief executive officer. “Despite ongoing macro uncertainties, we believe Avalara is a durable, diversified, and resilient business, and that we are in the early days of addressing a huge market to automate compliance for businesses of all sizes.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue was $208.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, up 23% from $169.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Subscription and returns revenue was $189.8 million, up 24% from $152.4 million in the same period last year. Professional services revenue was $18.8 million, up 13% from $16.6 million in the same period last year.

Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures have been provided in the tables included in this release.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Operating Highlights

Key Metrics: We ended the second quarter of 2022 with approximately 20,110 core customers, up from approximately 19,160 core customers at the end of the previous quarter and approximately 16,570 in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 21% increase year-over-year. Our net revenue retention rate was 113% in the second quarter of 2022 and has averaged 115% over the last four quarters.

We ended the second quarter of 2022 with approximately 20,110 core customers, up from approximately 19,160 core customers at the end of the previous quarter and approximately 16,570 in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 21% increase year-over-year. Our net revenue retention rate was 113% in the second quarter of 2022 and has averaged 115% over the last four quarters. We announced the appointment of human resources leader Ee Lyn Khoo as our new chief people officer. She has held human resource leadership roles at global companies, including Amazon and General Mills. Her responsibilities include overseeing all global people and culture-related initiatives, including human resources; talent management and acquisition; diversity and inclusion; learning and development; total rewards including compensation and benefits; and organizational development.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Product Highlights

We announced Avalara Exemption Certificate Management Pro, a new product that helps small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) simplify exemption certificate collection and compliance management. This new solution leverages AI and optical character recognition (OCR), expanding Avalara’s existing exemption certificate management offerings for certificate review and validation. Avalara Exemption Certificate Management (ECM) Pro is a new solution that helps businesses automate the creation, collection, completion, usage, and storage of exemption certificates and other sales tax compliance documents.

We announced the availability of Avalara Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants. This new solution, designed for use by transfer pricing experts and nonexperts working in firms of all sizes, delivers the automation to grow a global tax compliance service, providing U.S. and OECD transfer pricing reports to clients as needed for audit defense. Transfer Pricing Reports for Accountants automates the transfer pricing documentation process for any firm, supplying control and visibility, while enabling firms with or without in-house transfer pricing expertise to prepare transfer pricing reports for their clients in three simple steps: data collection, documentation review, and report generation.

Transaction with Vista Equity Partners

In a separate press release issued today, we announced our entry into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners. A copy of the press release can be found on the investor relations page of Avalara’s website at investor.avalara.com. Given the announced transaction, Avalara will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release. We also will not participate in previously scheduled conferences including the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference. For further detail and discussion of Avalara’s financial performance please refer to Avalara’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which will be filed later today with the SEC.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among others, statements about expected growth opportunities. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “likely,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested by the forward-looking statements. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, to achieve or maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis and the extent to which existing customers renew and upgrade their subscriptions; the timing of our introduction of new solutions or updates to existing solutions; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to deliver our solutions to customers without disruption or delay; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud, or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to expand our international reach; and the risks described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2021, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we have disclosed non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, and calculated billings, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure at the end of this release.

We calculate non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense as GAAP cost of revenue, GAAP research and development expense, GAAP sales and marketing expense, and GAAP general and administrative expense, respectively, before stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in each of the expense categories.

We calculate non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit before stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue. We calculate non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin before the impact of stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangibles included in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue.

We calculate non-GAAP operating income (loss) as GAAP operating loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and goodwill impairments. We calculate non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and goodwill impairments.

We calculate non-GAAP basic net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by weighted average shares outstanding.

We calculate non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes weighted average shares outstanding plus the dilutive effect, if any, of outstanding common stock equivalents.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for the purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the changes in deferred revenue and contract liabilities in the period, excluding the acquisition date impact of deferred revenue and contract liabilities assumed in a business combination. Because we generally recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as a potential indicator of future subscription revenue, the actual timing of which will be affected by several factors, including subscription start date and duration.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as when comparing our financial results to those of other companies.

Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measure.

Definitions of Key Business Metrics

We also use the key business metrics of core customers and net revenue retention rate.

Core Customers

We believe our core customer count is a key indicator of our market penetration, growth, and potential future revenue. We use core customers as a metric to focus our customer count reporting on our primary target market segment. We define a core customer as:

a unique account identifier in our primary U.S. billing systems (multiple companies or divisions within a single consolidated enterprise that each have a separate unique account identifier are each treated as separate customers);

that is active as of the measurement date; and

for which we have recognized, as of the measurement date, greater than $3,000 in total revenue during the previous 12 months.

Currently, our core customer count includes only customers with unique account identifiers in our primary U.S. billing systems and does not include customers that subscribe to our solutions through our international subsidiaries and certain legacy and acquired billing systems that have not yet been integrated into our primary U.S. billing systems (e.g., recent acquisitions and our lodging tax compliance solution). As we increase our international operations and sales in future periods, we may add customers billed from our international subsidiaries to the core customer metric.

We also have a substantial number of customers of various sizes that do not meet the revenue threshold to be considered a core customer. Many of these customers are in the emerging and small business segment of the marketplace, which represents strategic value and a growth opportunity for us. Customers who do not meet the revenue threshold to be considered a core customer provide us with market share and awareness, and we anticipate that some may grow into core customers. In addition, we have numerous enterprise-level customers that only utilize our services for small segments of their business, providing opportunities over time for us to extend our relationship and make them core customers.

In addition to customers with whom we have a direct relationship, some of our customers are business application publishers (including ecommerce platforms) that include automated tax determination powered by Avalara. While those platform providers may be core customers to Avalara, their end-user customers generally are not.

Net Revenue Retention Rate

We believe that our net revenue retention rate provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenue from our customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it reflects the stability of our revenue base, which is one of our core competitive strengths. We calculate our net revenue retention rate by dividing (a) total subscription and returns revenue in the current quarter from any billing accounts that generated revenue during the corresponding quarter of the prior year by (b) total subscription and returns revenue in such corresponding quarter from those same billing accounts. This calculation includes changes during the period for such billing accounts, such as additional solutions purchased, changes in pricing and transaction volume, and terminations, but does not reflect revenue for new billing accounts added during the one-year period.

Our net revenue retention rate includes only customers with unique account identifiers in our primary U.S. billing systems and does not include customers who subscribe to our solutions through our international subsidiaries or certain legacy and acquired billing systems that have not been integrated into our primary U.S. billing systems.

Reported Consolidated Results

AVALARA, INC.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (1) Revenue: Subscription and returns $ 189,764 $ 152,442 Professional services 18,829 16,625 Total revenue 208,593 169,067 Cost of revenue: Subscription and returns 51,036 41,477 Professional services 11,036 7,836 Total cost of revenue (2) 62,072 49,313 Gross profit 146,521 119,754 Operating expenses: Research and development (2) 56,647 41,234 Sales and marketing (2) 101,242 72,651 General and administrative (2) 44,592 36,113 Total operating expenses 202,481 149,998 Operating loss (55,960 ) (30,244 ) Other income (expense): Fair value changes in earnout liabilities 117 (1,181 ) Interest income 1,859 23 Interest expense (1,497 ) — Other income (expense), net 528 220 Total other income (expense), net 1,007 (938 ) Loss before income taxes (54,953 ) (31,182 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (895 ) 148 Net loss $ (55,848 ) $ (31,034 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 87,989 86,090 For the Three Months Ended June 30, (2) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows: 2022 2021 (1) Cost of revenue $ 6,200 $ 3,082 Research and development 14,641 7,192 Sales and marketing 11,905 5,955 General and administrative 13,954 10,390 Total stock-based compensation $ 46,700 $ 26,619 The amortization of acquired intangibles included above was as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,851 $ 2,394 Research and development — — Sales and marketing 3,603 2,905 General and administrative 839 894 Total amortization of acquired intangibles $ 7,293 $ 6,193 (1) Prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect the correction of an immaterial error related to stock-based compensation expense, which are further described in the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K/A.

AVALARA, INC.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 (1) Revenue: Subscription and returns $ 376,630 $ 291,760 Professional services 36,493 30,908 Total revenue 413,123 322,668 Cost of revenue: Subscription and returns 101,113 79,510 Professional services 21,085 14,299 Total cost of revenue (2) 122,198 93,809 Gross profit 290,925 228,859 Operating expenses: Research and development (2) 107,499 80,508 Sales and marketing (2) 187,689 136,744 General and administrative (2) 86,786 67,312 Total operating expenses 381,974 284,564 Operating loss (91,049 ) (55,705 ) Other income (expense): Fair value changes in earnout liabilities 4,118 (2,531 ) Interest income 2,045 47 Interest expense (2,993 ) — Other income (expense), net 654 (704 ) Total other income (expense), net 3,824 (3,188 ) Loss before income taxes (87,225 ) (58,893 ) Provision for income taxes (1,180 ) (2,209 ) Net loss $ (88,405 ) $ (61,102 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (1.01 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 87,728 85,765 For the Six Months Ended June 30, (2) The stock-based compensation expense included above was as follows: 2022 2021 (1) Cost of revenue $ 9,959 $ 5,114 Research and development 24,104 12,596 Sales and marketing 18,616 10,010 General and administrative 26,671 17,756 Total stock-based compensation $ 79,350 $ 45,476 The amortization of acquired intangibles included above was as follows: Cost of revenue $ 5,496 $ 4,414 Research and development — — Sales and marketing 7,209 4,445 General and administrative 1,693 1,755 Total amortization of acquired intangibles $ 14,398 $ 10,614 (1) Prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect the correction of an immaterial error related to stock-based compensation expense, which are further described in the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K/A.

AVALARA, INC.



UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,460,594 $ 1,514,064 Restricted cash — 37,700 Trade accounts receivable—net of allowance for doubtful accounts 115,523 114,248 Deferred commissions 18,629 16,364 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,244 29,267 Total current assets before customer fund assets 1,637,990 1,711,643 Funds held from customers 72,957 62,509 Receivable from customers—net of allowance for doubtful accounts 1,889 1,472 Total current assets 1,712,836 1,775,624 Noncurrent assets: Deferred commissions 56,946 52,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets—net 44,874 44,385 Property and equipment—net 52,765 46,464 Intangible assets—net 86,986 96,818 Goodwill 677,496 672,381 Other noncurrent assets 12,565 10,704 Total assets $ 2,644,468 $ 2,698,531 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 19,188 $ 16,683 Accrued expenses 80,897 109,792 Deferred revenue 306,834 280,816 Accrued purchase price related to acquisitions 5,597 51,476 Accrued earnout liabilities 38,135 33,151 Operating lease liabilities 12,076 11,453 Total current liabilities before customer fund obligations 462,727 503,371 Customer fund obligations 75,399 64,302 Total current liabilities 538,126 567,673 Noncurrent liabilities: Convertible senior notes—net 963,029 961,259 Deferred revenue 859 2,139 Accrued purchase price related to acquisitions 6,720 7,988 Accrued earnout liabilities 59,424 81,485 Operating lease liabilities 43,620 45,614 Deferred tax liability 5,863 5,158 Other noncurrent liabilities 487 761 Total liabilities 1,618,128 1,672,077 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 1,825,991 1,732,742 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,386 ) (3,428 ) Accumulated deficit (791,274 ) (702,869 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,026,340 1,026,454 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,644,468 $ 2,698,531 (1) Prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect the correction of an immaterial error related to stock-based compensation expense, which are further described in the Company’s 2021 Form 10-K/A.

