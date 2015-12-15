Veritone Voice Breaks Language Barriers with David Meltzer’s The Playbook Podcast Reaching Over 500 Million Spanish Speakers

Featuring Entrepreneur, Investor and Best-Selling Author, David Meltzer, Veritone Voice Enables Meltzer to Provide his Unique Perspective in Spanish in his own Voice

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, has announced that The Playbook podcast featuring David Meltzer will use Veritone Voice to offer its content in Spanish to serve the Latinx market. Already offering this content in English, Meltzer plans to expand his audience reach to Spanish audiences, acting as a key use case in how AI-enabled voice can help promote cultural and language barriers and enable unique voices to reach global audiences.

Driven by the mission to empower over 1 billion people to be happy, Meltzer and team understand that they must expand beyond the English-speaking market. Previously, they were using translators and voice actors as a means to translate the content. However, this approach creates numerous production challenges such as managing multiple schedules, costs and a reduction in authenticity. With Veritone Voice, the team can more efficiently and effectively deliver Meltzer’s content in his own distinctive voice in Spanish, maintaining the essence of his personality and thought process in another language.

“Veritone Voice has opened a whole new door for us,” said David Meltzer. “We have an answer to our core challenge—how can we get this content in front of a global audience at scale and with minimal cost in both time and resources? Veritone removes the barrier of language fluency to maximize the reach of my voice and message and build communities outside of English-speaking markets.”

“Working with Meltzer and his content team is truly a perfect alignment in mission,” said Sean King, general manager, commercial enterprise. “Veritone believes in AI for good, aligning seamlessly with Meltzer’s mission to do good by impacting people’s lives with his unique perspective and experience regardless of what language they speak. This is just one of many use cases for Veritone Voice that will have a positive impact in creating global communities that can share ideas and benefit from this transmission to make a more connected, dynamic and innovative world.”

Built using Veritone’s foundational Enterprise AI technology and combining it with the company’s many years of expertise in content licensing, Veritone Voice is a hyper-realistic synthetic Voice as a Service (VaaS) solution that’s part of the new Veriverse portfolio of offerings. The solution allows celebrities, athletes, influencers, broadcasters, podcasters and other prominent figures across industries to securely and ethically create, distribute and monetize synthetic voices. Winner of the 2021 NAB Product of the Year Award, Veritone Voice offers both stock and custom voices, serving customers of all sizes as a true end-to-end synthetic voice solution that’s empowering new ways of communication across global audiences.

To hear David Meltzer’s podcast interview with Veritone President Ryan Steelberg on The Playbook, please visit here. To hear the Spanish translation using the synthetic Veritone Voice solution, visit here.

For more information on Veritone Voice, please visit: https://www.veriverse.com/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About David Meltzer

David Meltzer is the Co-Founder of Sports 1 Marketing and formerly served as CEO of the renowned Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. He is one of the world’s top Entrepreneurs, Investors and Business coaches. David has been recognized by Variety Magazine as their Sports Humanitarian of the Year and awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. David is the Executive Producer of the Apple TV series 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours. He is also the executive producer of Entrepreneur’s #1 digital business show, Elevator Pitch. David is featured in many books, movies, and TV shows such as World’s Greatest Motivators, Think and Grow Rich and Beyond the Secret featured on Netflix: His life’s mission is to empower OVER 1 BILLION people to be happy! This simple yet powerful mission has led him on an incredible journey to provide one thing… VALUE. In all his content, and communication that’s exactly what you’ll receive. To learn more, visit https://dmeltzer.com/

