guardDog.ai VMware Architect Russell Hamker to Present at 2022 VMware Explore

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeyondVPN–Guard Dog Solutions, Inc., dba guardDog.ai, and VMware have disclosed further details of the company’s participation at VMware Explore 2022 in the Moscone Center in San Francisco Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, in booth 1914. Attendees who would like to have private appointments can sign up and gather more information at guardDog.ai/vmware.

guardDog.ai VMware Architect Russell Hamker will be speaking on how to create VMs (Virtual Machines) from 100 percent code on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 PM PDT at Moscone West, Level 2, Room 2005. In this session Hamker will join VMware Spring Developer Advocate DaShaun Carter in demonstrating how to build and deploy a Linux VM, how to patch the system, and how to install extra packages including Docker, Kubernetes and VMware Tanzu.

At Booth 1914, guardDog.ai will be teaching organizations of all sizes how to increase their cybersecurity wellness by training and deploying existing IT staff members to become Attack Surface Monitors in less than one hour.

As the award-winning leader in real-time cyber security protection for business and consumers, guardDog.ai is using VMware’s Tanzu containerization technology to support hardware-free and entirely remote deployment and management of cyber security protection for any size MSSP (Managed Security Service Providers) or organization.

guardDog’s subscription-based FiDo technology uses patent-pending artificial intelligence from the company’s cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) database to pre-emptively recognize all devices connected to a network including most especially the IoT (Internet of Things) and smart device connections device management solutions can’t see. The solution exposes and shuts down most cybersecurity threats before exploits can happen, protecting users and organizations from threats such as ransomware, man-in-the-middle attacks, denial of service, and emerging novel threats, protecting networks and the devices attached to them.

“This year’s VMware conference is making its first return as a live event since the COVID pandemic began,” said Peter Bookman, CEO and founder of guardDog.ai. “We are pleased to play a role in making the 2022 event an extremely notable one as we announce our partnership with VMware as well as our use of the containerization architecture exemplified in VMware Tanzu as one of the key virtualizations models we are advancing to allow the remote deployment and management of thousands of FiDo implementations from a single location.”

guardDog.ai uses AI-driven overlay technology in FiDo to find and protect users and networks from attempted cyberattacks in less than two milliseconds, by identifying the threats that device and network management solutions can’t see and proactively halting potential exploits before they begin.

In both wired and Wi-Fi networks, FiDo protects network and the device users from threats across the entire Attack Surface, and most especially within the edge territory outside the perimeter of the network or on attached devices that other solutions cannot see. These include the myriad of IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as specialized health monitoring equipment, printers, doorbells, thermostats, smart refrigerators, smart pens, smart TVs, and game systems that are inherently vulnerable to the networks they join.

Thanks to the VMware partnership and implementation, the ability to obtain and deploy virtualized FiDo technology also ends supply chain issues of availability delays, while allowing for instant and continual updates to the AiR database of known threats and suspicious network behavior.

For all implementations, the virtualized alternatives for guardDog’s FiDo v3 technology are making it possible to cover all areas of the potential Attack Surface with far greater economy and ease than before.

Guard Dog Solutions Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, (dba guardDog.ai) has developed a cloud-based Autonomous Incident Response (AiR) cyber security software service that works together with a companion FiDo unit to simplify network security. The solution provides protection and visibility as it exposes invisible threats on networks and the devices attached to them, with patented technology to address and prevent cybersecurity threats before they compromise network environments. Every business, government, healthcare institution, home consumer, or other organization, is grappling to find security solutions that are adapting to this changing world. guardDog.ai is pioneering new innovations designed to meet these challenges.

In 2022, guardDog.ai is expanding its reach still further to address full Attack Surface Management (ASM) and ASM-as-a-Service (ASMaaS) as cyber security’s next horizon. Additional virtual deployments for guardDog.ai are now available through methods such as clusters of open development based on containers, via Kubernetes orchestration, and through other industry partnerships. This makes guardDog.ai hardware agnostic and will provide IT staff, IT organizations and MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) with the ability to achieve instantaneous and unlimited deployments. For more information, visit www.guardDog.ai.

For more information visit guardDog.ai and explore its full use and analytics at Live Map.

